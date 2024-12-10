Iraq Patient Undergoes Life-Saving Surgery Through Medsurge India: A Story of Care and Recovery

Often, the best way to tell a patient's story is through the care he/she has received. Over the years, thousands of patients have transformed their lives by the treatments and care they received from Medsurge India. We are happy to share the amazing story of Mr. Khalid (name changed to patient's request) from Iraq who underwent a successful Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) procedure through the assistance of Medsurge India at MGM Hospital, Chennai.

Mr. Khalid's Story

Heart Enlargement in the Left Ventricle | Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

“I was diagnosed with a heart problem in my left ventricle and it was suffocating and due to which I could not walk. That is until I went to MGM Hospital for my treatment through Medsurge India. Now, I’m able to walk again without any problems. Thank You Medsurge India.”

Mr. Khalid, facing serious health concerns, found himself in search of the best place for his treatment. In a time of uncertainty, a friend of his recommended Medsurge India, a leading medical value travel company that is known for connecting patients with top medical facilities & Doctors all over the globe. Intrigued by this recommendation, Mr. Khalid decided to reach out, hoping to find the right medical support for his condition.

Mr. Khalid connected with Mrs. Poonam from the Medsurge India clinical team, who immediately stood out with her compassionate approach and professionalism. They began their discussion on his medical history over WhatsApp, and she quickly understood the urgency of his situation. After thorough research, she coordinated with MGM Hospital in Chennai, a renowned medical facility which is known for its expertise in cardiac care.

Medsurge India Team arranged a Zoom meeting that included Dr. Ravi Kumar, a leading cardiologist at MGM Hospital, Mrs. Poonam, and Mr. Khalid. In the virtual consultative visit, all of the reports about Mr. Khalid’s health condition were thoroughly examined by Dr. Ravi Kumar to come up with the most appropriate treatment plan. After conducting the required examination, Dr. Kumar suggested that Mr. Khalid should visit India to undergo further tests and examinations, highlighting the importance of medical intervention.

Understanding the seriousness of his condition, Mr. Khalid traveled to India, arriving on June 13th, 2024. Upon his landing, he was taken to MGM Hospital, Chennai where a medical team was ready and waiting for him. Given his critical state, the team immediately began a series of tests, including a catheterization and a biopsy of his heart, to diagnose his condition accurately.

The results of these tests revealed a concerning situation “Mr. Khalid had severe compression in both his lungs and heart”. At first, the doctors considered a heart transplant but upon further evaluation, the medical team, led by Dr. K. R. Balakrishnan, Dr. Ravi Kumar, and Dr. Suresh Rao K. G. from MGM Hospital cardiac team, realized that the pressure in his lungs and heart was too high for a heart transplant to be the safest option. They made the careful decision to proceed with an LVAD (Left Ventricular Assist Device) procedure instead of the transplant.

“A left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) is a mechanical device that helps the heart pump blood and is often used in patients with severe heart failure.” Read about LVAD Surgery Cost in India for more detailed info.

The medical team recognized that time was crucial to Mr. Khalid's condition, and understood that every moment counted in managing his complex cardiac complications hence, they proceeded with the surgery as soon as possible.

The surgery to implant LVAD was successful. Mr. Khali responded with humility and deep appreciation to his lord and almighty for protecting him through this difficult phase and making his surgery successful. He also expressed his sincere gratitude to the doctors at MGM Hospital for their dedicated work that contributed to the positive result. And the aspect that touched him even more was the diligence of the medical necessity team who stayed with him from early morning until late at night, thus making him feel safe and protected.

Patient quote: “Words fail to express how satisfied I was with the care I received from Medsurge India team while I was at the MGM hospital.”

Mr. Khalid expressed heartfelt gratitude to Medsurge India, acknowledging that without their support, he wouldn’t have been able to reach MGM Hospital, Chennai, or meet such exceptional doctors. He extended special thanks to the Medsurge India team for their unwavering dedication, consistent support, and tireless efforts from the very beginning. Their proactive interventions ensured he received the best possible care throughout his journey.

“Patients experiencing critical heart conditions who require cardiac intervention should consider Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) surgery as this procedure can be life-saving and offers a significantly shorter waiting period compared to traditional heart transplantation”. – said Mr. Dushyant Magu, the founder of Medsurge India.

The Role of Medsurge India

Medsurge India is one of India’s leading medical value travel companies, that helps patients from across the globe to avail, high-quality medical treatment at an affordable price. They are known to be associated with the best doctors and hospitals in India so that international patients receive the utmost care.

In Mr. Khalid's case, Medsurge India's expertise in coordinating complex medical procedures for international patients was invaluable. They facilitated everything from the initial consultation to the final treatment, ensuring a smooth and stress-free experience for Mr. Khalid and his family until his return to his home country. Even now, they remain in regular contact with him to monitor his post-treatment recovery, and he is doing exceptionally well.

Recognizing the financial hurdles of LVAD surgery, the Medsurge India team understood that its high cost could be a major barrier for many patients. Committed to supporting Mr. Khalid's critical medical needs, they proactively engaged with MGM Hospital to negotiate a substantial cost reduction. Through their dedicated efforts, they successfully secured a discount of approximately 10-15 thousand dollars, making the life-saving procedure more accessible for Mr. Khalid.

By choosing Medsurge India, patients can benefit:

Access to world-class medical facilities and renowned Doctors

Affordable treatment options without compromising on quality

Personalized care and support throughout the medical journey

Assistance with travel arrangements and accommodation

Language support to overcome communication barriers.