IRM India Announces Nov 2024 Global ERM Exam Level 1 Results

IRM India Affiliate has announced the results for their Level 1 November 2024 Global ERM Foundation exam. Kancharla Snehitha, Student of Bennett University, secured the All-India rank with 85.61% in the Student Exam. Ashvini Jain, Risk Management Advisory Assistant Manager, PwC achieved the All-India rank with 92.18% in the professional exam. The IRM, headquartered in the UK, is the world’s leading professional certifying body for enterprise risk management qualifications and exams (Level 1 to Level 5) and has been driving excellence for over 35 years, across 143 countries.

Congratulating the rank holders, Kosha Parekh, IRMCert, Director - Academics, ( IRM ) , India Affiliate, said: “Today’s world presents organizations with ever-growing challenges, from geopolitical shifts and climate crises to the rise of artificial intelligence and economic uncertainties.

The need for professionals who can confidently navigate these complexities is more pressing than ever. At IRM, we are proud to be at the forefront of shaping future risk leaders, providing them with a holistic, enterprise-wide view of risk and the skills to address it. Congratulations to all the successful candidates and our All-India Rankers of the recent Level 1 ERM exam. We look forward to seeing this talented group take their next steps into our global community and excel in the upcoming Level 2 qualification (IRMCert).”

Risk Management Advisory Assistant Manager, PwC, Ashvini Jain said:

“The preparation for IRM's Global Level 1 examination has broadened my understanding of enterprise risk management and helped me think from a risk perspective not only in my professional life but also in my personal life.

The study material and live study support sessions organized by IRM India were extremely helpful. The live sessions, with their focus on case studies, provided valuable insights that helped me better understand ERM through real-life scenarios.

I recommend that every student, professional, or entrepreneur should pursue IRM's qualifications, as enterprise risk management is essential in all occupations. I will definitely go for the Level 2 examination to further enhance my learnings. Lastly, I would like to thank IRM India Affiliate for this recognition. I would also like to express my gratitude to my manager, whose support and motivation encouraged me to prepare diligently for the exam.”

Kancharla Snehitha, Student of Bennett University, said:

“My experience with the IRM's Global Level 1 examination was truly transformative, offering deep insights into identifying and mitigating risks in dynamic environments. The well-structured study materials and real-world case studies made complex concepts easy to understand and apply effectively.

Winning first place in the Game of Enterprise Risk (GOER), a national ERM simulation competition, was a major motivator and helped me secure an All-India Rank .I am deeply grateful to the IRM India Affiliate team for their consistent support and guidance throughout this process. My advice to aspiring candidates is to leverage IRM's resources and focus on practical enterprise risk management applications. I look forward to pursuing Level 2 and earning the IRMCert designation to further enhance my expertise.”

In today's environment, where businesses across various sectors face an increasing number of unexpected challenges, the development of a comprehensive approach to risk management is essential. To successfully navigate these uncertainties, it's crucial to foster a strong and resilient risk management culture. This involves a strategic emphasis on enhancing risk intelligence as a critical skill set among students and professionals at all levels and across all functions. By doing so, these individuals can significantly contribute to their organizations' capabilities to manage risks effectively. The IRM’s Global ERM exams are designed to equip candidates with the necessary expertise and knowledge in this area, ensuring they are well-prepared to add value and strengthen their organizations' governance, risk, and compliance management.

More information on IRM's qualifications, exam updates, and other details are available at -https://www.theirmindia.org/



About Institute of Risk Management, India Affiliate:

The Institute of Risk Management (IRM), HQ: UK, is the world’s leading professional certifying body for ERM qualifications, exams and memberships (Level 1 to 5). IRM also publishes research, guidance, and professional standards across the world. Our members (including members of the Institute of Operational Risk) work in all industries, in all risk disciplines, and across public, private, and not-for-profit sectors in more than 143 countries. With over 300 exam centres in India, candidates can register for the ERM exams and start with the Level 1 entry stage exam evaluated by the AICTE (Ministry of Education, Government of India) and pursue the 5-level pathway to Certified Fellowship with designations at each stage after Level 2 (Ofqual Level 5) and join a global community of risk-intelligent leaders.

IRM India Affiliate has entered into knowledge partnerships with Invest India, the National Institute for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (Ministry of MSME), The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), Ultra Tech Cement Limited, Cipla, Reliance Jio, Tata Consumer Products, HDFC Asset Management Company Limited, ICICI Lombard and Bombay Chartered Accountants Society. IRM India Affiliate also has academic partnerships with reputed institutions – Mahindra University, Sri Sri University, NMIMS CIS, IFMR Business School, MAHE (Manipal Group), National Insurance Academy, FLAME University. It has also launched a report with AICTE (under the Ministry of Education) on ERM and the Indian Higher Education System. IRM has ventured into the school segment through collaboration with Mindler to develop risk literacy among children through the Enterprise Risk Career Program. IRM India Affiliate has also collaborated with NISM (A capacity building initiative of SEBI) to launch the Enterprise Risk & India Regulation Online Course (ERIRC) to bolster risk and compliance in India Inc. In a groundbreaking move towards fostering a risk-intelligent India, IRM India Affiliate has licensed Sri Sri University (SSU) to establish India’s first and East India’s only Global Centre for ERM.