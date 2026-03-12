Is Your Brain #WiredForIMSDIA? How IMS DIA Is Redefining Design Admissions with a High-Speed Aptitude Test | Image: Initiative desk

Have you ever rearranged a café table because the layout felt “off”? questioned why a chair isn’t comfortable? noticed bad typography on a billboard, or instinctively thought, “This could be designed better,” you’re not overthinking - you’re wired for it.

Not everyone studies design. Some people simply see the world differently.

In a rapidly evolving creative economy, the way talent is identified is beginning to matter as much as the talent itself. As industries shift towards experience-led innovation, educational institutions are rethinking how they evaluate the next generation of designers.

But what if creativity isn’t something you prepare for, what if it’s something you naturally notice?

Advertisement

At the forefront of this shift is IMS Design and Innovation Academy (IMS DIA), which has introduced a fresh approach to admissions through its Design Aptitude Test (DAT) an 18-question, high-speed intuitive assessment designed to discover creative thinking rather than test prior knowledge.

Moving Beyond Traditional Admissions

Conventional entrance exams often reward preparation, memorisation, and prior exposure. For design aspirants, this can create a barrier, especially for students who are naturally creative but may not have formal training or coaching.

Advertisement

Recognising this shift in how young creators think, IMS DIA has repositioned its DAT not as a pressure-heavy entrance exam, but as a creative discovery tool. The test comprises 18 carefully designed questions aimed at evaluating how a student observes, interprets, and responds to the world around them. It does not measure theoretical knowledge or prior design training. Instead, it focuses on intuition, visual reasoning, spatial awareness, and creative perception.

Students who qualify for the DAT are invited to progress to the next stage - the Design Evaluation Test (DET), conducted on campus. DET offers more immersive interaction, enabling faculty to engage with candidates in a structured academic setting and further assess their creative potential.

By structuring the process in stages, the academy aims to make admissions more accessible while maintaining a focused evaluation framework.

“Design Aptitude Isn’t Studied - It’s Wired”

At the heart of the campaign lies a powerful idea: design aptitude is not something one memorises; it is an inherent way of processing the world.

Students who instinctively notice layout imbalances in a café question the ergonomics of a chair, or observe subtle typography details on a billboard, are not distracted; they are wired differently.

Through the #WiredForIMSDIA campaign, the academy aims to speak directly to students who may not yet have polished portfolios but already think like designers. The 18-question DAT is structured to surface this instinct quickly and effectively. Its high-speed format encourages spontaneous responses, reducing overthinking and allowing authentic thinking patterns to emerge.

Aligning Admissions with Industry Realities

The design industry today is no longer niche. With the rise of the experience economy, brands demand professionals who can think creatively, solve problems visually, and innovate across disciplines.

IMS DIA’s broader academic framework reflects this reality. With its experiential “70:20:10” learning model, where a significant portion of education is driven by practical exposure and real-world engagement, the institution aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industry expectations.

The reimagined DAT aligns with this philosophy. Rather than filtering students based solely on past academic performance, it seeks to identify potential - the raw creative ability that can be nurtured into professional excellence.

A Low-Barrier Entry into Design Careers

One of the distinguishing features of the new DAT structure is its accessibility. The concise 18-question format lowers psychological barriers often associated with entrance exams. Students are not expected to demonstrate advanced technical skills; instead, they are encouraged to showcase perspective and problem-solving ability.

By positioning the DAT as a high-engagement, low-pressure assessment, IMS DIA hopes to widen participation and discover talent from diverse educational backgrounds.

This shift also signals a broader evolution in design education where aptitude is valued over rote learning, and creativity is assessed through intuition rather than information recall.

Redefining the Admissions Narrative

As design education becomes increasingly competitive, institutions are exploring ways to make admissions more aligned with real-world creative demands. IMS DIA’s approach reflects a growing belief that the future of design lies not in testing memory, but in recognising mindset.

With its 18-question Design Aptitude Test and the #WiredForIMSDIA campaign, the academy positions itself as an institution that values originality, instinct, and innovation.