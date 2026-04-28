Jabraj Singh on How Infrastructure Projects are Driving Employment and Skill Development in India

India’s infrastructure development journey is not only transforming the country’s physical landscape but also reshaping employment opportunities and workforce capabilities. Large-scale infrastructure projects spanning from highways, power transmission, railways, and industrial corridors to urban development are emerging as significant drivers of job creation across engineering, construction, logistics, and operations. As India accelerates its infrastructure investments through initiatives such as PM Gati Shakti, the National Infrastructure Pipeline, and industrial corridor development, these projects are generating both direct and indirect employment while strengthening the country’s long-term economic foundation. The growing scale of infrastructure development is also encouraging workforce participation across regions, creating new opportunities for both skilled and semi-skilled professionals.

According to Jabraj Singh, a veteran in infrastructure development, infrastructure growth is deeply interconnected with workforce development. “Infrastructure development acts as a multiplier for employment generation. Every large-scale project, whether in power transmission, transport, or an industrial corridor, creates opportunities across engineering, construction, procurement, and operations. As India continues to invest in infrastructure, we are witnessing not only job creation but also a growing need for skilled professionals capable of managing complex, technology-driven projects,” he explains.

Infrastructure projects inherently involve multi-layered employment generation. From design engineers and project managers to skilled technicians, equipment operators, and logistics professionals, these projects support a wide employment ecosystem. Railway expansion, renewable energy transmission networks, highways, and smart city initiatives require thousands of professionals across planning, execution, and maintenance stages. India’s construction sector alone employs more than 70 million workers and contributes nearly 9% to the country’s GDP, making it one of the largest employment generators after agriculture. As urbanization and industrialization accelerate, demand for skilled manpower continues to rise across multiple infrastructure segments.

Additionally, large-scale infrastructure investments such as the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme, which includes the development of 12 industrial nodes with an investment of ₹28,602 crore, are expected to create significant employment opportunities across manufacturing, logistics, and engineering services. These industrial corridors are designed to enhance connectivity, boost industrial output, and create sustainable employment ecosystems. Infrastructure development also fuels employment in allied sectors such as cement, steel, equipment manufacturing, and transportation services. These ripple effects contribute to both direct and indirect job generation across the economy, strengthening India’s broader employment landscape.

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As infrastructure projects become more technologically advanced, the demand for skilled professionals is increasing significantly. Modern infrastructure projects rely on digital monitoring systems, automation, smart grid technologies, and advanced project management tools. This shift is creating demand for engineers, project planners, safety specialists, and technical experts with specialized capabilities. Industry estimates suggest that India’s construction and infrastructure sectors face a shortage of skilled workers across key trades, highlighting the importance of structured training and workforce development initiatives.

Jabraj Singh emphasises that infrastructure modernization is transforming workforce requirements. “Today’s infrastructure projects demand precision, safety, and technology integration. This means companies are investing more in training and upskilling their workforce to meet global execution standards,” he notes. This evolving demand is encouraging companies and government agencies to invest in workforce training, certifications, and technical skill enhancement programmes.

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The growth of infrastructure projects is closely linked with skill development initiatives across the country. Government programmes such as Skill India and the Skill India Digital Hub are playing an important role in creating a skilled workforce capable of supporting infrastructure growth. Since its inception, the Skill India Mission has trained millions of youth across sectors, improving employability and addressing industry skill gaps. Similarly, vocational training initiatives linked to infrastructure development are helping workers learn modern construction techniques, safety protocols, and technical competencies required for large-scale projects.

The construction sector, employing millions of workers, is increasingly adopting structured training programmes to improve productivity and project quality. Organizations such as NAREDCO - the National Real Estate Development Council have also launched upskilling initiatives aimed at improving technical proficiency and creating a certified workforce for the construction industry. Infrastructure projects are also supporting regional skill development by generating employment opportunities in emerging industrial hubs, logistics parks, renewable energy zones, and smart city developments. This regional expansion is helping create inclusive employment opportunities across urban and semi-urban areas.

Infrastructure investments are widely recognized as long-term drivers of employment and economic stability. Industry projections suggest that India’s infrastructure sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.2% by 2027, reflecting sustained investments and expanding opportunities across sectors. This growth is expected to generate long-term employment across construction, operations, and maintenance functions, while strengthening India’s industrial competitiveness.

Jabraj Singh believes that infrastructure growth plays a crucial role in building resilient economies. “Sustained infrastructure development creates stable employment ecosystems. It not only generates immediate jobs during construction but also long-term roles in operations, maintenance, and associated industries,” he explains. Improved infrastructure also reduces logistics costs, enhances connectivity, and boosts industrial productivity, which further encourages investment and job creation.