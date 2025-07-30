Jai Hind College Earns The Prestigious Certificate Of International Affiliation From The IRM’s India Affiliate

Following the University of Mumbai’s recent recognition of IRM’s Global Level 1 Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) course as a two-credit open elective under the National Education Policy (NEP) initiative, Jai Hind College has been awarded the prestigious Certificate of International Affiliation from the Institute of Risk Management’s (IRM) India Affiliate (IRM India). This recognition positions the College within an elite group of academic institutions that are devoted to promoting excellence in ERM reflecting the College's strong dedication to delivering internationally aligned education.

Jai Hind College, established in 1948, is a premier institution known for academic excellence and innovation. The college has a history spanning almost 77 years. In 2018, the Union Ministry of HRD and the University of Mumbai conferred on us the Autonomous Status in view of our record of continued excellence in academic and all round growth of our students. Subsequently, in 2023, the University of Mumbai conferred the prestigious Empowered Autonomous Status on Jai Hind College for a period of ten years from academic year 2023-24.

IRM, headquartered in the United Kingdom in 1986, is the world’s leading certifying body for ERM, with a presence in 143 countries. IRM is the only body to award professional designations in ERM up to Fellowship.

In today’s rapidly evolving landscape marked by climate change, cyber threats, geopolitical shifts, and complex regulatory developments — risk competence has become a vital skillset. Through this collaboration, Jai Hind College will embed IRM’s Global Level 1 ERM Certification into its academic curriculum, offering students an early introduction to internationally recognised risk management frameworks and real-world case studies. Faculty members will also gain access to exclusive scholarships and specialised training programmes, enhancing their ability to lead in risk education and research. This partnership aims to equip students at Jai Hind College with in-depth knowledge of over 300 risk categories—including environmental, strategic, operational, and technological — preparing them to effectively navigate uncertainty and contribute meaningfully to resilient decision-making.

The formal signing ceremony took place in the presence of key academic and professional leaders, including Prof. Dr. Vijay Dabholkar, Principal, Jai Hind College; Dr. Rakhi Sharma, Director – AICTE Courses, Jai Hind College; Dr. Sreela Dasgupta, Dean Academic Affairs, Jai Hind College; Ms. Nilofer Kotwal, Head of the Department of Life Sciences, Jai Hind College; Mr. Hersh Shah, CEO, IRM India Affiliate; Dr. Leena Vijayvargiya, Chief Risk Officer – HDFC Asset Management Company Limited and Select Strategic Advisory Board Member to IRM India Affiliate; and Mr. S.Y. Raman, Vice President – Internal Audit, The Indian Hotels Company Limited and Select Strategic Advisory Board Member to IRM India Affiliate.

Hersh Shah, CEO of IRM India Affiliate and India’s Youngest Enterprise Risk Expert, said, “Mumbai has always been at the forefront of financial and academic excellence. Our partnership with Jai Hind College marks a pivotal step in building future-ready professionals equipped with globally benchmarked risk management capabilities, in line with India’s vision of developing global citizens.”

Dr. Rakhi Sharma, Director – AICTE Courses at Jai Hind College, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying, “Our partnership with IRM is a strategic move to empower both family-managed businesses and start-ups with global risk management frameworks. By embedding these principles into our academic environment, we aim to prepare aspiring entrepreneurs and next-generation family business leaders to make informed decisions, manage uncertainty effectively, and drive sustainable growth in an ever-evolving business landscape.”