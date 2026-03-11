Jas Kalra and His Work in Building Sustained Care for India’s Abandoned

For Jas Kalra, the issue of abandonment is not a statistic or a policy debate. It is something he encounters directly, elderly individuals left without support, people living with mental health challenges without supervision, and those who have slipped entirely outside conventional care systems. As President of The Earth Saviours Foundation, he has made long-term residential care the centre of his work.

Based in Gurugram, the nonprofit operates shelter facilities in Bhandwari and Mandhawar, providing full-time accommodation, meals, and medical support to abandoned senior citizens and vulnerable individuals. Unlike short-term relief efforts, the foundation’s work is structured around sustained care, often extending indefinitely depending on the condition of the residents.

Jas Kalra assumed leadership of the organisation following the passing of his father, who founded the organisation. Since then, he has remained closely involved in its daily functioning, from coordinating rescue interventions to overseeing medical arrangements and infrastructure needs. The role, he has indicated in previous interactions, demands administrative discipline as much as empathy.

The foundation’s interventions frequently begin with individuals found living in unsafe or unstable conditions. In some cases, families are traced, and reunifications facilitated. In others, residents require permanent institutional support due to age, illness, or mental health conditions. According to the organisation, the model prioritises stability over publicity.

Advertisement

One dimension of the foundation’s work that has drawn wider public attention is its commitment to conducting dignified last rites for unclaimed individuals. For Kalra, this responsibility reflects a broader view of care, that dignity should not depend on recognition, social standing, or family presence.

Beyond rescue operations, Jas Kalra has increasingly spoken about the need for more structured long-term care infrastructure in India. Urbanisation and shifting family dynamics, he notes, are placing growing pressure on informal support systems. Sustained residential facilities, in this context, become not an act of charity but an institutional necessity.

Advertisement

Operating such shelters requires ongoing coordination, medical oversight, trained staff, and stable infrastructure. Under Jas Kalra’s leadership, The Earth Saviours Foundation continues to function within this sustained-care framework, focusing less on visibility and more on operational continuity.