JECRC University Sets New Benchmark in Campus Diversity: 35% of 2025 Placements Secured by Female Students

In a significant stride toward gender parity in higher education and professional employment, JECRC University has achieved a groundbreaking milestone—35% of all campus placements in 2025 were secured by female students. At a time when gender inclusivity in STEM and corporate leadership remains a national priority, this development marks a bold shift in the narrative around women in higher education and the workforce.

JECRC University, one of Rajasthan’s leading private educational institutions, has long been recognized for its commitment to academic excellence and career readiness. But this year, it’s not just the placement numbers that are making headlines—it’s who is getting placed that’s rewriting the story.

Record-Breaking Year for Placements and Female Representation

So far in 2025, over 2,230 students from across JECRC’s 13 schools and 161 specialized programs have received job offers through campus recruitment drives. The highest package offered touched ₹33 LPA, while 876 students secured lucrative offers exceeding ₹7 LPA. What’s even more impressive is that a significant chunk of these top-tier roles were bagged by female students—across both technical and non-technical streams.

This outcome is a culmination of the university’s ongoing efforts to promote gender inclusivity and create equal opportunities for all students. From software engineering to business analytics, from cloud computing to consulting, JECRC’s women graduates are making their mark across sectors and functions.

“Placements at JECRC are not just about jobs—they're about empowerment and dreams taking flight,” said Shri Arpit Agrawal, Vice Chairperson of JECRC University.

“The fact that over a third of these opportunities went to female students proves we’re heading in the right direction—towards a future where merit knows no gender.”

Industry Trust and Multi-Sector Success

JECRC has become a preferred hiring destination for some of India’s top recruiters. In 2025 alone, TCS, Accenture, Capgemini, and LTI Mindtree extended over 860 job offers, many of which were secured by women. These aren’t just entry-level positions—many female students are joining as analysts, developers, project associates, and cloud engineers, marking their entry into high-impact roles from day one.

Even beyond engineering, female students from BBA, B.Com, and BCA programs have seen impressive placements. Companies like Accenture and TCS offered 125 roles in non-tech verticals—ranging from consulting to operations—showcasing that the university’s talent pool is strong across all disciplines.

300+ Hours of Training That Builds Confidence and Competence

At the core of JECRC’s placement ecosystem is its intensive Campus Recruitment Training (CRT) program. Spanning over 300 hours, CRT is designed to shape raw potential into industry-ready professionals. Students undergo rigorous training in:

Aptitude and Logical Reasoning

Coding and Programming

Communication and Soft Skills

Mock Interviews and Resume Building

These sessions are delivered in collaboration with renowned training partners like PrepInsta, CoCubes, HackerRank, TCS iON, and AMCAT—ensuring that students are not only academically prepared but also aligned with corporate hiring expectations.

For many female students—particularly those from small towns or traditional backgrounds—this training is a game-changer. It builds self-confidence, corporate awareness, and soft skills that are often overlooked in conventional curricula.

Bridging the Academia-Industry Gap

One of JECRC’s greatest strengths lies in its deep industry integration. The university has forged partnerships with tech giants and MNCs to offer students real-world experience even before they step into their first job.

Over 450 students annually undergo specialized training through the ServiceNow program.

Cloud Computing Certifications from AWS are integrated into programs like B.Tech CSE, BCA, and MCA.

Leading firms such as Google Cloud, Capgemini, MG Motors, and HPE CTY offer live projects, internship opportunities, and hands-on workshops.

This commitment to experiential learning is a key reason why JECRC graduates—especially its women—stand out during recruitment drives.

Recognition on the National Stage

JECRC’s progressive placement practices and its support for female career development have not gone unnoticed. In 2025, the university was invited to share its innovative initiatives at prestigious national forums, earning praise and awards for its efforts:

HR Success Talk, Delhi – Recognized for outstanding industry collaboration and corporate readiness initiatives.

International Business Conference, Bengaluru – Applauded for its approach to graduate employability and inclusive workplace culture.

SHRM TECH 2.0, Mumbai – Honored for its innovation in AI-powered hiring preparation and career enablement programs.

These accolades reinforce JECRC’s role as a trendsetter in campus-to-corporate transitions, especially in building inclusive pathways to success.

A Movement, Not a Moment

While 35% may look like a number on paper, at JECRC, it represents a movement toward equality, opportunity, and transformation. Each offer letter handed to a female student is a story of perseverance, progress, and potential.

JECRC University’s message is clear: this is just the beginning. The institution is committed to pushing these numbers even higher by ensuring that every female student gets not just a seat in the classroom, but a seat at the table in the boardroom.