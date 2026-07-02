Jeevesh Sabharwal's Kailashan Vidhya Vyas Foundation Marks 1,809 Free Shivling Installations Across India

While Jeevesh Sabharwal is widely recognised for his entrepreneurial leadership, his deepest commitment lies in serving Lord Shiva. Driven by unwavering devotion to Mahadev, Jeevesh Sabharwal has established Kailashan Vidhya Vyas Foundation as a platform dedicated to making sacred Shivling Sthapana accessible to devotees across India without any financial burden.

Since its incorporation in November 2024, Kailashan Vidhya Vyas Foundation, under the leadership of Jeevesh Sabharwal, has distributed 1,809 sacred Shivlings across India. Every Shivling is procured from the revered Kailash Math, Nashik, provided entirely free of cost, and installed with complete Vedic rituals under the guidance of learned priests.

Unlike many religious initiatives, the Foundation does not accept donations or public contributions for this mission. The initiative is supported under the vision of Jeevesh Sabharwal, who believes that every devotee should have the opportunity to perform Shivling Sthapana without financial constraints. His involvement extends beyond leadership, as he personally oversees the procurement, planning and coordination of Shivling installations, ensuring that every ceremony is conducted with authenticity and according to traditional Sanatan practices.

Beyond its spiritual initiatives, Jeevesh Sabharwal has expanded the Foundation's work to address pressing social needs. The organisation regularly serves free meals to thousands of people, supports senior citizens through dedicated care initiatives, and organises fully sponsored pilgrimages to prominent Shiva shrines for elderly and underprivileged devotees. These programmes reflect his belief that true devotion is expressed through compassion, dignity and service to humanity.

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Speaking about the initiative, Jeevesh Sabharwal said, “Faith should never be defined by financial limitations. My devotion to Shiv Ji is beyond words. Serving His devotees and helping them perform sacred Shivling Sthapana with complete Vedic rituals is not a mission—it is a privilege.”

For Jeevesh Sabharwal, success is measured not only by professional accomplishments but also by the positive impact created in people's lives. Through Kailashan Vidhya Vyas Foundation, he continues to promote a model where spirituality and social responsibility work hand in hand, preserving sacred traditions while extending meaningful support to those who need it most.

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As the Foundation continues to expand its reach across India, Jeevesh Sabharwal remains focused on further strengthening its spiritual and humanitarian initiatives. With every Shivling installed, every meal served and every devotee supported, his vision continues to inspire a growing movement rooted in devotion, compassion and selfless service.

About Jeevesh Sabharwal