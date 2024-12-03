Journalistic Take

In an era where adaptability and innovation define success, Anooja Bashir, Kerala’s trailblazing entrepreneur, epitomizes the spirit of modern leadership. Her mantra for the 21st century, “learn, learn more, more & more,” reflects a philosophy rooted in continuous growth and reinvention. From her humble beginnings in a conservative religious family to gracing New York’s Times Square Billboard as a celebrated entrepreneur, Anooja’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience, foresight, and inclusivity.



Anooja’s entry into entrepreneurship was far from smooth. Starting her career as a civil engineer, she took the leap into business with LIKES in 2013. The venture didn’t succeed, but it served as a foundation for her future endeavours. Refusing to let failure define her, she launched Ourea in 2017 alongside her co-founder, Vinod Chacko. Despite initial hurdles, the company evolved into a successful Martech firm, proving to be a top notch venture in the field of branding, marketingand technology, receiving acclamation as India’s Top 500 MSME award, Top Branding Agency by Brand Impact and Strategic Consultancy by Times Now.

Her entrepreneurial spirit further soared in 2020 with FlexiCloud Internet Private Limited, a venture focused on simplifying cloud transitions for startups and SMEs. Under Anooja’s leadership as CEO and Vinod’s tech expertise as CTO, FlexiCloud achieved startup status, expanded to 13 countries, and secured funding.



In a recent proud moment for India’s startup ecosystem, FlexiCloud earned a coveted spot in the Forbes India DGEMS Top 200 Select Companies, solidifying its position as one of the country’s most innovative and impactful digital enterprises. This recognition not only marks a monumental achievement for FlexiCloud but also highlights the potential of ventures born in Kochi, Kerala—the heart of God’s Own Country.



Anooja’s impact extends far beyond profit margins. Recognizing the barriers women, LGBTQ individuals, and differently-abled persons face in the business world, she founded the NEED Global Foundation. This initiative stands as a beacon of inclusivity, empowering underrepresented groups to navigate and succeed in the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Her efforts have drawn widespread acclaim, inspiring many within and outside the business community.



Anooja’s achievements are not only celebrated within India but also resonate on the global stage. As the first Kerala woman entrepreneur to win the Economic Times Inspiring Leader of the Year award as well as being featured on the NYC times Square Billboard, her leadership has set benchmarks for aspiring entrepreneurs. A LinkedIn Top Voice and a mentor to startups across 45+ incubators, Anooja continues to shape the entrepreneurial narrative for the next generation.



FlexiCloud’s rise, paired with the enduring success of Ourea, underscores Anooja’s ability to foresee market trends and craft strategies that deliver. Her dual focus on leveraging technology and fostering diversity highlights a holistic approach to leadership that prioritizes both innovation and social impact.

Anooja Bashir’s journey, from civil engineer to a globally recognized entrepreneur serves as a masterclass in resilience and ambition. Her story is a rallying cry for those daring to dream in the face of adversity. With every venture she undertakes, Anooja not only pushes boundaries but also redefines them, proving that a combination of strategic acumen and an inclusive vision can transform industries and lives.