Kabaddi Nurtures All-Round Personality Development: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Kabaddi holds a special place in the hearts of youth from rural areas. It is a sport that can be played with minimal investment but demands great agility, discipline, and aggression. Through Kabaddi, players experience all-round personality development, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the closing ceremony of the Devabhau National Kabaddi Tournament held today.

Jointly organized by the Kabaddi Association Vidarbha, Nagpur, and the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, the tournament took place from May 9 to 12. The final match and prize distribution ceremony were held at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ground in Ramnagar, where CM Fadnavis was the chief guest and addressed the gathering.

Present on the occasion were Tribal Development Minister Prof. Dr. Ashok Uike, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnayak, Guardian Minister Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar, MP Praful Patel, MLAs Sameer Kunawar, Sumit Wankhede, Rajesh Bakane, former MP Ramdas Tadas, former MLA Sagar Meghe, and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, among others.

Highlighting the historical significance of the sport, CM Fadnavis said Kabaddi is one of India’s oldest games, with references found in theMahabharata and even in the devotional verses (abhangs) of Saint Tukaram. It is deeply rooted in India’s culture and holds a vital place among indigenous sports.

Call for a Football Excellence Center in Wardha – Dr Pankaj Bhoyar

Under the leadership of CM Fadnavis, various schemes and initiatives are being implemented to boost sports across Maharashtra. The Devabhau National Kabaddi Tournament was part of this effort. Similar tournaments will be encouraged at district and taluka levels in the future, especially to promote sports in rural regions. A total of 27 men’s teams and 22 women’s teams from across India participated in the tournament. Players from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh also enthusiastically took part.

Acknowledging the passion for football among the youth of Wardha, Guardian Minister Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar proposed the establishment of a Football Excellence Center in the district to further support local sports talent.

The event began with a welcome speech by former MP and President of the Vidarbha Kabaddi Association, Ramdas Tadas, who outlined the objectives behind organizing the tournament. MP Praful Patel also shared his thoughts and praised the organizers for successfully conducting the event.