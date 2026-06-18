Kalashnikov Group to Showcase Advanced Defence Technologies at India Homeland Security Expo 2026

On 24 and 25 June 2026, the Pragati Maidan exhibition centre in New Delhi will host the 10th edition of the India Homeland Security Expo- a dedicated platform for small arms, counterterrorism, advanced military technology, and electronic protection systems. Russia's Kalashnikov Group will be among the participants, occupying stand B31, a 72-square-metre demonstration space that will serve as the company's most comprehensive showcase in India to date.

For Kalashnikov, this is not a routine trade appearance. The overwhelming majority of products on display will be introduced to the Indian market for the first time, making the expo an opportunity for Indian defence and security professionals to engage directly with the group's current product range across several categories, from maritime mobility and aerial systems to individual soldier equipment.

What's on Display

The exhibit covers a wide spectrum of defence and security applications, reflecting the breadth of Kalashnikov's manufacturing portfolio beyond its established small arms legacy.

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In the naval mobility segment, the stand will feature the Husky-20 hovercraft, designed to carry payloads of up to 20 tonnes. The vessel reflects Kalashnikov's growing focus on maritime and mobility platforms beyond its traditional small-arms portfolio.

The small arms section will include the MR1 carbine, a .308 caliber police sniper rifle, developed from the world-famous Dragunov rifle. Also on display are two counter-UAV shotguns, the Saiga and the MR-155, both using anti-drone 12 GA cartridges, specially designed to take down FPV drones.

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As unmanned aerial threats become an increasing concern in both conventional and asymmetric conflict environments, dedicated counter-drone small arms have gained practical relevance for security forces worldwide.

The unmanned aerial systems lineup is one of the more notable parts of the exhibit. Alongside the compact Karakurt and Goliath UAVs, both designed for lightweight, agile deployment, visitors will have the opportunity to see the SKAT 350M "GARUDA" reconnaissance drone. The GARUDA holds a class record for operational altitude, having reached 9,500 metres during testing in the Himalayas. It is engineered to operate effectively under active electronic warfare conditions, a capability that has become a defining requirement for modern reconnaissance platforms.

Completing the exhibit is a suite of individual soldier support products. The Aquapor water filter uses track-etched membrane technology to render water from any source safe for consumption in the field- a design for extended operations in remote or resource-limited environments. The North flameless chemical food heater runs on water or snow and requires no open flame- a practical consideration in cold environments or tactically sensitive situations. Rounding out this category are uniform kits developed by Kalashnikov for cold, high-altitude climates, addressing the gap that standard-issue gear leaves in demanding terrain.

Building on an Established Partnership

Kalashnikov's participation at the expo sits within a broader bilateral relationship that has been formally operational since 2021. That year, the group’s joint venture- Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), established in the state of Uttar Pradesh, began manufacturing AK-203 rifles for the Indian market.

The venture has since built a track record as a functioning example of defence industrial cooperation between Russia and India. The AK-203 manufacturing programme reflects a broader shift from a traditional buyer-seller relationship toward localised production and long-term industrial cooperation

The expo appearance signals that Kalashnikov views India not as a one-product market, but as a platform for wider engagement across its portfolio.

Maxim Karavaev, Director of Business Development in India at Kalashnikov Group JSC, explained the company's position: "India plays a key role in our group's global strategy. Since 2021, our joint venture, Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), in the state of Uttar Pradesh, has been producing AK-203 rifles, which have earned a reputation as a reliable weapon. We are ready to substantially expand our cooperation and to cover other traditionally strong segments of the group, such as UAV development, shipbuilding, tactical medicine, special uniforms, and other high-technology fields. Almost all of the product samples on display have been successfully tested in combat conditions during the special military operation and have received positive feedback from service members."

About Kalashnikov Group

Kalashnikov Group is Russia's largest manufacturer of small arms, accounting for approximately 95% of all small arms produced in the country and up to 25% of all automatic small arms manufactured worldwide. Beyond firearms, the company's portfolio spans unmanned aerial vehicles, high-speed transport and assault boats for special operations forces, high-precision missile weapons, and specialised military and civilian transport equipment. Its products are exported to more than 25 countries.

The company traces its origins to one of the most recognised names in modern weapons design. Mikhail Timofeyevich Kalashnikov, born in 1919 in the Altai territory, developed his first firearm concept while recovering from wounds sustained during the Second World War. By 1947, after a series of competitive trials, his assault rifle design was recommended for adoption by the Soviet Army. Mass production began at the Izhevsk Machine-Building Plant in 1949, and what became known as the AK went on to be produced in more than 70 million units across its various modifications over the following six decades.

The AK and its variants are today the most widely used small arms in the world. The design has been recognised not just for its combat performance but for its reliability and ease of maintenance under difficult field conditions- qualities that have made it the weapon of choice for armed forces across dozens of countries. It is the only modern firearm whose image appears on the coats of arms and flags of several nations.

Mikhail Kalashnikov spent over 60 years working at the Izhevsk plant, contributing to more than a hundred weapon designs across his career. He passed away on 23 December 2013. The plant, and the group that bears his name, continues to operate under the design philosophy he established, building weapons that are effective, dependable, and built for real-world conditions.

With products spanning small arms, unmanned systems, mobility platforms and soldier-support technologies, Kalashnikov's presence at India Homeland Security Expo 2026 underscores its intention to deepen engagement with India across multiple areas of defence and security cooperation.