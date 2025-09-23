Kaliputra Mission Conducts Massive Annadhanam On Occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya – History In Making – Bhakthi Marg Only !!!

On September 21, 2025, the Kaliputra Mission, founded by Praveen Radhakrishnan, orchestrated a massive Annadhanam drive across India, engaging a dedicated team of volunteers and foundation members. This initiative aimed to honor Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as the Pitru Paksha month, a time traditionally associated with offering food to ancestors and seeking their blessings. The success of this food donation drive spanned several major cities, including Pudukottai, Tiruvannamalai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore, Delhi, and Kolkata.

The Significance of Mahalaya Amavasya

Mahalaya Amavasya is a significant day in the Hindu calendar, marking the beginning of the Pitru Paksha period—a time dedicated to remembering and honoring one's ancestors. It is believed that food donations during this month are particularly auspicious, as they help liberate individuals from Pitru Dosh, a supposed curse that arises from neglecting ancestral duties. The Kaliputra Mission capitalized on this belief by organizing a food drive that not only fed thousands but also provided spiritual merit to the participants.

A Massive Success

The Annadhanam drive was an overwhelming success, with volunteers serving an impressive total of 13,828 meals in just one day across India. In Pandalam, Kerala, the Thonallur Devi Ksethram temple witnessed a large turnout, where a stunning 11-foot Adya MahaKali Kollam (a traditional drawing) was displayed in the temple's Nadapandal. This mesmerizing artwork, created by Anurag, a dedicated volunteer, added a spiritual touch to the event, emphasizing the divine nature of the mission.

The food distribution in Pandalam was spearheaded by Mrs. Akshatha Mahesh and Sri Santosh Kumar G, a retired honorary captain of the Indian Army and the president of Seva Bharathi - Kulanada. Together, they led a team of 25 senior volunteers who played a crucial role in executing this divine food drive. Their leadership and the collective efforts of the volunteers ensured that the mission's objectives were met with grace and efficiency.

Community Involvement and Outreach

The response to the Annadhanam drive was heartening, with massive crowds attending in cities like Thane, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Delhi. One particularly touching aspect of the drive occurred in Pudukottai at Anbudan Illam, an old-age home adopted by Dr. Narayanan in Tamil Nadu. Here, 570 abandoned elderly individuals received shelter, care, and love. The Kaliputra Mission provided four special meals throughout the day, demonstrating their commitment to supporting those in need.

In Tiruvannamalai, a key location for the Anbudan Foundation, volunteers ensured that everyone—ranging from children to the elderly—was fed with nutritious and delicious meals. The atmosphere was filled with joy and gratitude, as each individual enjoyed the food served with love and care, especially the Sadhus on Girivalapath Road.

A Divine Connection

Praveen Radhakrishnan emphasized the spiritual significance of the Annadhanam drive. He conveyed a powerful message to all participants: "In every location, every plate, and every grain of rice fed on this Amavasya, the divine mother Kali herself shall come and consume the meal, liberating the entire bloodline of those who initiated this Annadhanam drive." This message resonated deeply with the Kaliputra Sena members and leaders, including Raman Teja Venigalla and Kaushik Karra, who actively led the events.

Creating History

The Kaliputra Mission's Annadhanam drive on Mahalaya Amavasya has not only fed thousands but has also created a historical moment in India. The event stands as a testament to the power of community, compassion, and spirituality. It highlights the importance of giving back to society and honoring our ancestors, reinforcing the belief that such acts of kindness can create a positive ripple effect in the world.

As the Kaliputra Mission continues its efforts in various philanthropic initiatives, the success of this Annadhanam drive serves as a reminder of the profound impact that collective action can have on society. The mission's dedication to serving the needy and fostering a spirit of unity among people is truly commendable.