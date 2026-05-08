"Kallisto Miorah Didn’t Start as a Brand, It Started With Me”: The Founder Riya on Building a Label with Tara Sutaria at Its Forefront

In a landscape where fashion brands are often engineered for visibility, Kallisto Miorah emerges from something far more personal instinct, persistence, and a deeply rooted understanding of presence. For its founder, the journey did not begin with a business plan, but with an innate eye for style.

“From as early as I can remember, I was always into fashion,” she shares. “At around 10, I was already styling my mother and sister what to wear, how to pair it, what makeup would work. I didn’t know the technical terms, but I knew what felt right.”

That instinct soon translated into action. At 19, during her first year studying fashion design, she created her debut collection and exhibited it during Ahmedabad’s Garba season. “I had around 25 designs, and by the end, I was left with just five. That moment stayed with me it made merealise that people were connecting with what I was creating.”

What followed was a period of quiet, consistent building. She began hosting pop-ups and exhibitions, reinvesting every rupee back into her work. “I never asked my father for money. Whatever I earned, I rotated back into the next collection,” she says. Alongside, she immersed herself in styling working without pay initially to learn, eventually building a portfolio that led her to work with brands like Mulmul and Anita Dongre as a senior fashion stylist. “That experience shaped how I see fashion—not just as clothing, but as presence.”

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Despite steady offline growth, translating that success into the digital space proved challenging. The turning point came when her sister stepped in to manage marketing and sales, allowing her to focus solely on the creative direction.

In April 2024, she committed to building the brand with intention from sketches and sourcing to production and identity. “There were hurdles, especially with finalising the logo and finding the right production partners, but I never lost confidence in what I wanted to create.”

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Two years later, in April 2026, Kallisto Miorah officially launched with Tara Sutaria as its face marking not just a milestone, but a statement of arrival.