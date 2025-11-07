Kapture CX Wins 'Product Of The Year' At 2025 Seatrade Cruise Awards

Kapture CX, a global leader in customer experience innovation, has been awarded the prestigious “Product of the Year” title at the 2025 Seatrade Cruise Awards, one of the cruise industry’s most highly respected accolades. Kapture empowers businesses with an AI-first platform that unites humans and AI to solve challenges, automate end-to-end workflows, and deliver futuristic experiences effortlessly.

The award was presented at Seatrade Europe’s Welcome Reception in Hamburg, recognizing Kapture’s groundbreaking Cabin Selection (a feature of their product), which has redefined how cruise operators and passengers engage with onboard experiences.

Since their inception in 2006, the Seatrade Cruise Awards have stood as a global benchmark for excellence, innovation, and leadership within the cruise sector. The awards are judged by an independent panel of distinguished industry experts, each chosen for their deep knowledge and ability to identify true innovation. Over the years, the awards have celebrated ports, destinations, operators, suppliers, and individuals who have shaped the trajectory of cruising worldwide.

The Product of the Year Award specifically honors the most innovative and impactful product that significantly enhances cruise operations or guest experiences.

In 2025, Kapture CX and its CEO, Sheshgiri Kamath, Co-Founder and CEO emerged as the clear winner among tough competition.

Kapture's Cabin Choice has garnered extensive acclaim for its seamless integration of technology, compassion, and guest-focused design. Through its revolution of the way cruise travelers book and cabins, the product not only enhances operational effectiveness but also generates moments of delight that make the entire cruise experience more enjoyable.

Grounded in Kapture's philosophy of human-centricity, the product manifests the company's dedication to paying close attention to customers and creating experiences that are intuitive, memorable, and effective.

Accepting the award on behalf of the company was Dickson Chin, Managing Director, Wallem Ship Agency, who emphasized how Kapture’s product is quietly powering the most memorable guest experiences behind the scenes.

Speaking on this achievement, Sheshgiri Kamath, Co-Founder and CEO of Kapture CX, said: “This award is a true milestone in our journey to reshape customer experience in the cruise industry. At Kapture, we believe every touchpoint is an opportunity to build trust and spark joy. Winning the Seatrade ‘Product of the Year’ award validates our commitment to innovation rooted in empathy. We dedicate this recognition to our clients, partners, and our incredible team, whose passion drives us to elevate experiences every single day.”

Kapture CX has grown into a global force, serving 1,000+ clients, with 90,000+ active users and a team of 350+ employees worldwide.