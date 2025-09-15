Kathy AI promises fair workplaces by tracking effort, not attendance

All offices have that one person, the one who always appears busy but never really gets anything done. Perhaps it's the master manipulator who uses a plethora of meetings as a disguise, the co-worker who ghosts away for "long lunches," or the excuse artist who manages to get out of every deadline.

But office days of deception may be coming to an end.

Meet Kathy AI. She's an online coworker who won't play favorites, won't take excuses, and won't play office politics. She just says it the way it is.

Developed by Dayzero AI, an Indian startup in Gurgaon, Kathy AI is being referred to as the "central nervous system" of workforce intelligence. As opposed to traditional tracking tools, which monitor solely on logins, check-ins, or attendances, Kathy delves much deeper. It considers the actual work: emails, chats, calls, forms, and then analyzes how it's being executed.

And it doesn't simply tally numbers. Kathy measures tone of communication, behavior, precision, and effort levels. Based on this information, it flags up who's actually making headway, who's in trouble, and who may be coasting.

Kathy has the capability to track work in real time. It measures speed, accuracy, and compliance with company procedures, and then creates a profile of each employee. They reveal individual strengths, weak points, stress levels, and even the likelihood of burnout.

For the managers, this data comes to life on a dashboard. It displays team performance in real-time. Leaders do not have to wait until end-of-month reports. Instead, they can identify issues in real-time, whether it is missed steps, declining engagement, or increasing fatigue.

The software is proactive, not reactive. By highlighting potential issues early on, Kathy allows businesses to avoid small errors from compounding into catastrophic issues.

The organization also adds that decision-making is now more transparent and data-driven. Because everything is scored and tracked, managers no longer have to simply go on gut feeling or office rumors when making critical decisions.

Alankrit Utkarsh, Founder and CEO of Dayzero AI, explains the core idea, “Kathy AI is built to tell the difference between those who are really working and those who are just pretending. It spots who’s close to burnout and who’s not being challenged enough, making sure work is distributed fairly.”

Co-founder and CTO Divyansh Dwivedi reiterates that fairness and scale were central to the design, "From SOP checks to burnout detection, everything was made for transparency. Teams should trust the system as much as leaders should.