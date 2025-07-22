Kayakalp Global Reports Evidence-Based Results for Psorcure Oil in Psoriatic Skin Models

New Delhi, India, July 21, 2025: Kayakalp Global, a leading integrative dermatology center, recently publicized the lab results for its Psorcure Oil, scientifically validated through in vitro testing. The oil targets the regulation of abnormal skin cell proliferation, a common effect of psoriasis, without the use of steroids or immunosuppressants.

The in vitro study was conducted using human HaCaT keratinocyte cell lines, an established model for studying psoriasis at the cellular level. The research aimed at examining cell viability and proliferation, employing MTT assays to observe changes in psoriatic cell behavior.

The formulation of Kayakalp Global Psorcure Oil showed positive results in regulating abnormal keratinocyte proliferation, common in those dealing with psoriasis. The test revealed a significant reduction in accelerated cell growth that is often evident in psoriatic flare-ups.

Intriguingly, while the test data revealed a 7% increase in cell viability, it was not statistically significant, showing that the formulation of the oil helps in maintaining healthy skin cell integrity without inducing any cytotoxic effects or overstimulation.

“Psoriasis isn’t just about inflammation, it’s also about how rapidly skin cells divide and shed,” explains Dr. Samyak Dhawan, Medical Director at Kayakalp Global. “With the new and advanced Kayakalp Global Psorcure Oil, we’re addressing both sides of the problem: calming the immune response and restoring skin balance.”

Psorcure Oil is a blend of potent Ayurvedic ingredients:

Wrightia Tinctoria: Well-known for its anti-psoriatic properties

Coconut Oil: Barrier-repairing base that soothes inflammation

Cedrus Deodara Oil: An Ayurvedic extract with documented immune-regulatory benefits

Unlike conventional steroid-based treatments that come with numerous side effects, the Psorcure Oil is formulated to support long-term skin architecture restoration, while offering relief and skin renewal without side effects like thinning, dependency, or flare-up rebound.

This lab-based confirmation aligns with Kayakalp Global’s broader mission to bridge traditional wisdom with modern science and bring real healing to people suffering from chronic skin conditions.

