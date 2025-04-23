Keeping Your Car Cool This Summer Just Got Easier!

Keep your car cool this summer | Image: Republic

The scorching summer heat can make driving uncomfortable and even damage your car’s interior and exterior. High temperatures can lead to overheating, battery drainage, and excessive wear and tear. To maintain a comfortable and safe drive, it is important to take proactive steps to keep your car cool.

This blog discusses effective tips to help you beat the heat and keep your car cool this summer.

1. Use a Sunshade or Car Cover

Using a sunshade is one of the easiest and most efficient ways to shield your car from the summer heat. A reflective sunshade helps block out direct sunlight, reducing the interior temperature significantly.

Here’s what you can do:

Always place a sunshade on your windshield when parking in an open area.

If possible, get custom-fit sunshades for better coverage.

Using a car cover can also help keep your car cool when parked for extended periods.

Choose sunshades with UV protection to further prevent damage to your dashboard and seats.

2. Park in the Shade

Whenever possible, choose a shaded parking spot to protect your car from direct sunlight.

Parking under trees or in covered parking areas can help maintain a lower interior temperature.

If a shaded area is unavailable, consider using a portable car canopy for additional protection.

Multi-storey parking lots are another great option to keep your car away from direct sun exposure.

When parking in an open area, try positioning the car so that the sun hits the rear instead of the front.

3. Use a Dashboard Cover

A dashboard cover helps protect your dashboard from excessive heat buildup.

A fabric cover absorbs less heat compared to plastic or vinyl dashboards.

It also helps prevent cracks and discolouration caused by prolonged sun exposure.

Some dashboard covers come with cooling technology, further helping with heat reduction.

Light-coloured covers are better at reflecting heat than dark ones.

4. Ventilate Your Car Before Driving

If your car has been parked under the sun for a long time, ventilate it before driving.

Open all doors and windows for a few minutes to allow hot air to escape.

If you have a sunroof, open it slightly for additional airflow.

Turn on the fan at full blast before switching on the air conditioning to push out hot air.

Slightly opening the windows when parked can help reduce heat buildup inside.

5. Keep Your Car’s Air Conditioning System in Check

A well-functioning air conditioning system is essential for a comfortable ride in the summer.

Routinely monitor refrigerant levels and replenish them as needed.

Wash or swap the cabin air filter to ensure efficient cooling.

If the AC is not cooling effectively, have it inspected by a professional.

Periodically check for leaks in the AC system to maintain its performance.

6. Use Cooling Seat Covers or Ventilated Seats

Cooling seat covers can make your drive more comfortable.

Gel-based seat covers or ventilated seats help regulate body temperature.

Avoid using leather or dark-coloured seat covers as they absorb more heat.

Some seat covers are designed with air-permeable fabric that enhances airflow.

Consider seat covers with built-in fans for enhanced cooling.

7. Keep a Portable Fan Inside the Car

A battery-operated fan can improve air circulation inside the car, making it feel cooler.

Clip-on fans can be attached to air vents for targeted cooling.

Solar-powered fans help reduce trapped heat when the car is parked.

Dual-fan setups can distribute airflow more effectively across the car.

Fans with adjustable speeds allow better temperature control.

8. Check Tyre Pressure Regularly

Intense heat can cause tyre pressure to rise, increasing the risk of a blowout.

Check the tyre pressure frequently and keep it at the recommended level.

Overinflated tyres can be hazardous, while underinflated tyres wear out faster.

Heat expansion can cause tyres to lose grip, affecting road safety.

Regular tyre rotation helps maintain even wear and enhances heat distribution.

9. Avoid Leaving Items Inside the Car

Certain items can become dangerous when exposed to high temperatures.

Avoid leaving electronic devices, lighters, aerosol cans, or plastic bottles inside the car.

Heat-sensitive items can overheat, melt, or even explode.

Sunglasses and dashboard cameras should be stored in a shaded compartment.

Food and beverages left in the car can spoil quickly due to excessive heat.

10. Use Reflective Car Paint or Wraps

If you're looking for a long-term solution, consider heat-reflective paint or wraps.

These coatings can significantly reduce heat absorption.

A lighter-colour paint job reflects more sunlight than darker shades.

Specialised ceramic coatings offer additional heat resistance.

UV-resistant wraps help protect your car’s exterior from sun damage.

11. Install Windshield Heat Insulators

Windshield heat insulators act as an additional barrier against heat.

These insulators are particularly useful for cars with large windshields.

They help prevent the steering wheel and seats from getting too hot.

Available in various materials, including reflective aluminium and insulated foam.

Easy to fold and store when not in use.

12. Check Your Battery Health

The intense heat of summer can place additional stress on your car battery, potentially causing it to fail earlier than expected.

Inspect the battery terminals for corrosion or leaks.

Ensure the battery fluid is at the proper level to prevent overheating.

Park in cool places to avoid excessive battery drain.

Consider using a battery insulation kit to protect against extreme temperatures.

Conclusion