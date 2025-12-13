Kia Carens Clavis: A Complete Overview of Design, Features, and Safety 

The Kia Carens Clavis represents the next chapter in Kia’s evolution of stylish and family-friendly MPVs. With updated styling, advanced technology, and a focus on premium safety, the Carens Clavis combines practicality with sophistication. Designed for Indian families who want more from their car, this MPV delivers versatility, luxury, and dependability in equal measure.

Here’s a complete overview of the design, features, and safety that make the Kia Carens Clavis one of the most desirable MPVs in 2025.

Modern and Dynamic Design

The Kia Carens Clavis embraces Kia’s global design philosophy — Opposites United — which blends sharp lines with smooth curves. The result is a design that looks both futuristic and practical.

At the front, it gets Star Map LED DRLs, Ice Cube MFR LED headlamps, and a Digital Tiger Face grille, adding an upscale visual identity. The satin chrome-finish skid plates and sporty air dam inserts give it an assertive SUV-like stance.

On the sides, the Clavis features R17 (43.66 cm) Crystal-Cut Dual-Tone Alloy Wheels, sleek body contours, and black cladding. The connected Star Map LED tail lamps at the rear add a distinct premium touch.

Colour Options Include:

Imperial Blue



Gravity Grey



Sparkling Silver



Aurora Black Pearl



Glacier White Pearl



Clear White



Ivory Silver



Gloss Pewter Olive

Interiors That Define Comfort

Step inside the Kia Carens Clavis, and you’re welcomed into a cabin designed for comfort and convenience. The dual-tone interior theme — Triton Navy & Beige or Black & Beige — gives a premium yet soothing appeal. Soft-touch materials and brushed metal accents enhance the upscale vibe.

The MPV offers 6 and 7-seater configurations, with the second row available in both captain seats and bench layouts. Kia has prioritised comfort in every row, ensuring each passenger enjoys generous legroom and premium seating.

Interior Highlights:

Ventilated front seats for superior comfort.



4-way powered driver’s seat.



Dual-pane panoramic sunroof (in select variants).



Smart Pure Air Purifier with real-time AQI display.



64-colour ambient lighting to match your mood.



Roof-mounted AC vents for all three rows.



Reclining and flat-folding rear seats for flexible space.

Advanced Technology and Connectivity

Kia continues to lead in innovation, and the Carens Clavis reinforces that position with state-of-the-art technology. Every system in the MPV is designed to make life easier, safer, and more connected.

Key Technology Features:

31.12 cm (12.25”) HD touchscreen infotainment system.



31.12 cm full digital driver display with vibrant graphics.



Kia Connect with 80+ connected car features, including remote ignition, location tracking, and over-the-air (OTA) updates.



BOSE Premium 8-speaker sound system.



Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.



Smart Dashcam (dual camera) with mobile integration.



Wireless smartphone charger with cooling function.



Infotainment/Climate Control Swap Switch for seamless operation.

Powertrain and Performance

Under the bonnet, the Kia Carens Clavis offers a versatile range of engines for all driving styles — whether you value efficiency or spirited performance.

Engine Displacement Power Torque Transmission 1.5L Turbo Petrol (Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi) 1,482 cc 160 PS @ 5,500 rpm 253 Nm @ 1,500–3,500 rpm 6MT / 6iMT / 7DCT 1.5L Petrol (Smartstream G1.5) 1,497 cc 115 PS @ 6,300 rpm 144 Nm @ 4,500 rpm 6MT 1.5L Diesel (CRDi VGT) 1,493 cc 116 PS @ 4,000 rpm 250 Nm @ 1,500–2,750 rpm 6MT / 6AT

The 1.5L T-GDi turbo petrol engine offers excellent acceleration and refinement, while the diesel variant remains the ideal choice for long-distance driving.

Additionally, Drive Modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport) allow the driver to adjust performance as needed, ensuring a balance between fuel efficiency and power.

Safety and ADAS Technology

The Kia Carens Clavis is not just about comfort — it’s engineered with safety at its core. The vehicle comes equipped with Kia’s Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) and a host of standard safety features.

Standard Safety Features:

Six airbags (front, side, and curtain).



Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM).



Hill Start Assist Control (HAC).



All-wheel disc brakes.



ISOFIX child seat anchors.



Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).



3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

ADAS Features Include:

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA).



Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) and Lane Following Assist (LFA).



Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop & Go.



Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) and Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance (RCCA).



Driver Attention Warning (DAW) for fatigue detection.

Variants and Value

The Carens Clavis is available in eight variants — HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK+, HTK+(O), HTX, HTX(O), and HTX+. Each trim caters to different buyer priorities, offering a perfect mix of technology, performance, and comfort.

Backed by Kia’s 3-year unlimited kilometre warranty (extendable up to 5 years) and 3-year roadside assistance, the Carens Clavis offers peace of mind that complements its premium driving experience.

Final Thoughts

The Kia Carens Clavis brings together the best of design, performance, and safety in one intelligent package. It’s a family MPV that feels premium, drives efficiently, and protects its occupants with cutting-edge technology.

Whether you prioritise space, comfort, or advanced safety, the Carens Clavis delivers it all — redefining what a family car can be in 2025.