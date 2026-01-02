Kirtidan Gadhavi Receives Asia's Biggest Tourism Award 2025

Gujarat Tourism recently honoured Kirtidan Gadhavi with the title of ‘Best Folk Singer for Tourism in Gujarat’

Popular singer/performer Kirtidan Gadhavi was honoured with the prestigious title at Asia's Biggest Tourism Awards 2025 (Season 7). The award was given by Gujarat Tourism to acknowledge his exceptional contribution in promoting Gujarat’s cultural heritage through music.

Kirtidan was awarded during the inauguration of the Praveg Adalaj Theme Park, an initiative by Gujarat Tourism to celebrate Gujarat’s architectural and cultural heritage. The occasion brought together policymakers, cultural custodians and creative leaders, placing folk music at the centre of the state’s tourism narrative.

Kirtidan Gadhavi’s journey has always been far beyond the stage. With his electrifying Garba performances, deeply spiritual bhajans, and emotionally resonant Dayras, he has become one of the most recognisable cultural voices of Gujarat. His music does not merely entertain; it introduces Gujarat to the world.

Kirtidan is a voice that turned tradition into a Global Invitation. From packed Navratri grounds to international auditoriums, his performances have drawn global attention to Gujarati language, rhythm, devotion, and folk philosophy. For many visitors and members of the Gujarati diaspora, Kirtidan’s voice has been their first emotional connection to the land, its stories, and its traditions.

For years, Kirtidan Gadhavi has promoted the culture of Gujarat across cities, countries, and cultures, often without formal recognition from institutional platforms. He has represented and popularised Gujarati culture and folk all over the world. This award celebrates his lifelong dedication to folk music and its power to unite, inspire, and attract the world to Gujarat.