Kolkata Redefines Active Ageing as a Hub for Global Silver Economy Growth

The urban landscape of Eastern India is undergoing a profound transformation as the “Silver Economy” redefines the concept of ageing. While India currently benefits from a significant young demographic advantage, the statistical horizon is shifting with remarkable speed.

According to the 2011 census, individuals aged 60 and above accounted for 8.6% of the population, numbering approximately 103 million. However, by 2050, this demographic is projected to reach 300 million, forming nearly 20% of the total population.

In a decisive response to this demographic evolution, Jagriti Dham, the flagship luxury senior living initiative by the Infinity Group, continues to set the gold standard for the senior living industry. This commitment was recently solidified on the grand stage of real estate excellence in Kolkata.

A Legacy of Excellence: Four Consecutive Years of Leadership

In a significant recognition of industry leadership and unwavering dedication to elder care, Jagriti Dham was honoured as the "Senior Living Housing Project of the Year" for the fourth consecutive year at the 18th Realty+ Excellence Awards 2026 – EAST. The gala event, held at Fairfield by Marriott, serves as Eastern India’s largest real estate gathering, bringing together the most influential developers, architects, and policymakers.

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Winning this accolade for four years running is not merely a milestone; it is a testament to Jagriti Dham’s ability to evolve alongside the needs of its residents. The award highlights how the project has moved beyond providing basic shelter to offering a life defined by dignity, purpose, and community. By bridging the gap between physical infrastructure and deep-rooted empathy, Jagriti Dham has established a new benchmark for how India perceives and prepares for its silver years.

Architecting the Silver Economy: The Jagriti Dham & FICCI Symposium

The award follows a landmark symposium titled "Silver Economy and Healthy Ageing", hosted by Jagriti Dham Senior Living in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) at The Park Hotel, Kolkata. This event served as a high-level convergence point for healthcare institutions, geriatricians, senior living developers, and technology innovators to architect a sustainable ecosystem for India’s ageing population.

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As India witnesses this demographic shift, the "silver economy" has emerged as a critical sector requiring urgent infrastructure and policy focus. The symposium’s primary objectives were to develop integrated models that harmonise housing, healthcare, and social engagement.

Bridging the Gaps: Technology and Geriatric Care

A highlight of the day was a series of deep-dive panel sessions moderated by Mr Aninda Das, Vice President – Marketing, Infinity Group – Jagriti Dham Senior Living. The panels, titled "Bridging Gaps through Technology, Services & Partnerships” and "Evolving Geriatric Care – Institutional Frameworks, Care Models & Community Linkages" featured a multidisciplinary group of experts.

The panels featured a multidisciplinary group of experts – Reema Nadig (KITES Senior Care), Prateep Sen (Tribeca Care), Arunansu Talukdar (Medical College, Kolkata), Dhires Kr. Chowdhury (Banchbo Healing Touch Foundation), Nilanjana Maulik (ARDSI), Suparna Sengupta (HP Ghosh Hospital), Jaison Jose (Xelpmoc Design & Tech), Manoj Maity (Maity’s), Sharat Sattur (Portea), Esha Chakravarty (Lonza Biologics & Calcutta Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology), Suresh Kumar, Secretary (LIC), and Mihir Kanti Goswami (LIC).

The experts engaged in deliberations regarding the future of geriatric care, specifically analysing the scaling of senior living infrastructure in India. They explored community-based ecosystems that integrate safety and long-term care within residential frameworks, ensuring that technology serves as an enabler for independence rather than a barrier. This reflects a global trend where private participation and technology-driven solutions, such as digital health and AI-enabled monitoring, are enhancing the quality of life for the elderly.

The Paradigm Shift: From Niche to Economic Driver

Rising life expectancy, changing family structures, and shifting disease patterns are creating an unprecedented demand for both medical and non-medical senior care. To ensure healthy and dignified ageing, India needs a strong policy framework, sustainable care financing, and an inclusive elder welfare ecosystem.

At Jagriti Dham, this global direction is already a reality. The "care-first" lifestyle offered here transforms ageing into a period of active consumption and specialised wellness. For the elders, housing now moves beyond basic shelter to prioritise three pillars:

Holistic Wellness: Integrating on-site healthcare and preventive therapy specifically tailored for senior citizens.

Safety & Accessibility: Utilising universal design principles to ensure every corner of the environment is navigable and secure.

Social Connectivity: Fostering community engagement through shared intellectual and cultural spaces.

The Jagriti Dham Philosophy: A Future Built on Respect

Jagriti Dham is not just a residence; it is a thoughtfully designed senior living community dedicated to providing a safe, dignified, and fulfilling lifestyle. Located in a serene yet accessible setting in Kolkata, it combines compassionate care with modern infrastructure to address the evolving needs of residents.

The community offers a holistic living experience with 24/7 medical support, wellness-focused amenities, nutritious meals, and engaging social activities that promote both physical and emotional well-being. With a strong emphasis on independence and community bonding, Jagriti Dham creates an environment where residents can age gracefully while staying socially connected and mentally active. Backed by the ethical commitment of the Infinity Group, it has emerged as a trusted destination for senior living, offering peace of mind to both residents and their families.

For more details, contact:

Website: www.jagritidham.com

Email: contact@jagritidham.com