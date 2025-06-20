Kurukshetra Set to Host Grand International Yoga Day Event with Swami Ramdev and Haryana CM

The sacred city of Kurukshetra is set to take center stage in the national celebration of International Yoga Day 2025, with a mega event to be held on June 21 at the iconic Brahma Sarovar. The event will witness the participation of Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev Ji and the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri Nayab Singh Saini, alongside thousands of yoga practitioners and citizens from across the state.

The event is being organized by the Haryana Yoga Aayog, in collaboration with the Department of AYUSH, Patanjali Yogpeeth, and local district authorities. This year’s theme, “One Earth, One Health”, resonates with the global message of harmony between individual well-being and planetary health.

Mass Mobilization Ahead of Yoga Day

In the weeks leading up to the celebration, a statewide awareness and mobilization campaign has been rolled out across the Kurukshetra district, including in Thanesar, Pehowa, Pipli, Shahabad, and Ladwa. Over 500 daily yoga camps have been organized in schools, colleges, panchayats, and community spaces, with trained Patanjali volunteers conducting sessions and promoting regular yoga practice.

Door-to-door outreach is also underway, encouraging citizens to join the movement. Awareness sessions have been conducted at educational institutions, with strong participation from women’s self-help groups, youth organizations, and resident welfare associations.

"Yoga Yukt, Nasha Mukt": Wellness and Social Reform

This year’s celebration is anchored by the powerful campaign message “Yoga Yukt, Nasha Mukt”—emphasizing the role of yoga not just as a fitness regime, but as a lifestyle to overcome stress and addiction. Special efforts are being made to reach out to young people and rural populations, promoting yoga as a tool for mental, emotional, and social well-being.

Statewide Participation and Digital Engagement

Haryana is witnessing an unprecedented level of public engagement with over 12 lakh registrations already received through online platforms. More than 20 lakh people are expected to participate across various block- and district-level events on June 21.

Block-level officials, district administrations, and local volunteers have been mobilized to coordinate logistics, training, and event management, ensuring inclusive and smooth participation.

Main Event at Brahma Sarovar

The flagship event in Kurukshetra will begin early morning on June 21 at the revered Brahma Sarovar, a site of immense spiritual significance. Swami Ramdev Ji and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will lead the gathering in a synchronized yoga session, accompanied by breathing exercises and meditation.

The event aims to showcase the strength of community-led wellness initiatives and to reinforce Haryana’s commitment to preventive health and holistic living.

Cultural Integration and Community Spirit

Beyond yoga sessions, the event will include performances by local artists and students to celebrate India’s cultural heritage. Informational kiosks, wellness stalls, and exhibits on traditional health practices will also be part of the experience.