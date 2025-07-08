'Kya Hoti Hai Yeh Maggi?' – Thela Wala’s Desi Rant Sparks Viral Debate Online

In today’s episode of what broke the internet, a street food vendor has gone viral and it’s all because of a single word: Maggi.

The now-trending clip shows a customer approaching a roadside thela and asking for Maggi noodles. But instead of taking the order, the vendor gets visibly upset and sharply responds:

“Kya hoti hai yeh Maggi?”

He then launches into a ﬁery monologue:

“Yeh videshi companies ka naam mere saamne mat liya karo. Inka samaan kha kha ke unko faayda pahuchate ho.”

Clearly, he’s not here for foreign food brands.

Instead, the vendor who sells a local Indian noodle brand called Tom Tom proudly champions his product. His ﬁrm belief? If you're going to eat noodles, eat Made in India.

Internet Reacts: “This is What a Real Deshbhakt Looks Like”

The video quickly gained momentum across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with users both amused and impressed by the thela wala’s strong desi stance.

Many called him a “true deshbhakt,” praising his no-compromise attitude toward

vocal-for-local.

And the comments section? Spicier than his noodles.

🔸 “Respect for standing up for Indian brands!”

🔸 “Tom Tom is the new national noodle!”

🔸 “New e-lafda loading…”

🔸 “Isse kehte hain real ‘Vocal for Local’.”

🔸 “Bhaiya ne Maggi cancel kar diya, full power mein!”

🔸 “Yeh toh Thela Wale Ratan Tata nikle.”

🔸 “Tom Tom kha ke desh se pyaar ho jaata hai, guaranteed.”

The Bigger Picture

While the moment feels meme-worthy, it also reﬂects a broader trend, the rising wave of swadeshi sentiment across India. Over the last few years, there's been a growing shift toward homegrown brands in food, fashion, and tech. This noodle stall incident is now being seen as a quirky but potent symbol of that movement.

So, whether you agree with the thela wala or not, one thing is clear: This wasn’t just about noodles.

It was about identity, pride, and a healthy sprinkle of viral drama.

Stay tuned.