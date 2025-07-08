'Kya Hoti Hai Yeh Maggi?' – Thela Wala’s Desi Rant Sparks Viral Debate Online

Updated 8 July 2025 at 21:35 IST
In today’s episode of what broke the internet, a street food vendor has gone viral and it’s all because of a single word: Maggi.
The now-trending clip shows a customer approaching a roadside thela and asking for Maggi noodles. But instead of taking the order, the vendor gets visibly upset and sharply responds:
He then launches into a ﬁery monologue:
Clearly, he’s not here for foreign food brands.
Instead, the vendor who sells a local Indian noodle brand called Tom Tom proudly champions his product. His ﬁrm belief? If you're going to eat noodles, eat Made in India.
Internet Reacts: “This is What a Real Deshbhakt Looks Like”
The video quickly gained momentum across Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), with users both amused and impressed by the thela wala’s strong desi stance.
Many called him a “true deshbhakt,” praising his no-compromise attitude toward
vocal-for-local.
And the comments section? Spicier than his noodles.
🔸 “Respect for standing up for Indian brands!”
🔸 “Tom Tom is the new national noodle!”
🔸 “New e-lafda loading…”
🔸 “Isse kehte hain real ‘Vocal for Local’.”
🔸 “Bhaiya ne Maggi cancel kar diya, full power mein!”
🔸 “Yeh toh Thela Wale Ratan Tata nikle.”
🔸 “Tom Tom kha ke desh se pyaar ho jaata hai, guaranteed.”
The Bigger Picture
While the moment feels meme-worthy, it also reﬂects a broader trend, the rising wave of swadeshi sentiment across India. Over the last few years, there's been a growing shift toward homegrown brands in food, fashion, and tech. This noodle stall incident is now being seen as a quirky but potent symbol of that movement.
So, whether you agree with the thela wala or not, one thing is clear: This wasn’t just about noodles.
It was about identity, pride, and a healthy sprinkle of viral drama.
Because on the internet, it’s always… new day, new e-lafda.
