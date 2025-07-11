Launching the All-New Nibav Series V: Smarter, Safer, and More Stunning Than Ever | Image: initiatives

Nibav Home Lifts, a global leader in pneumatic elevator technology, has announced the launch of its latest innovation, the Nibav home lifts Series V, a next-generation air-driven residential elevator that redefines what vertical mobility means for the modern home.

With its striking aesthetics, intelligent features, and world-class safety, Series V is designed not just to move people, but to elevate the entire home living experience. Featuring auto-opening doors, engraved personalization, an illuminated ceiling, and a screwless design, Series V offers a seamless blend of function and finesse.

“Series V is more than a product — it’s an experience,” said Vimal Babu R, CEO of Nibav Lifts, during the company’s Annual Global Meet held on July 4, 2025. “We envisioned an elevator that’s intelligent, stunning, and deeply personal. From safety to design, Series V reflects how people want to live today - elegantly, efficiently, and safely.”

Key Highlights of Series V

The Series V is packed with groundbreaking features that set a new industry benchmark:

●HeartLine™ – Personalize your lift with engraved names or messages.

●SkyMark™ – A glowing ceiling design featuring the Nibav logo.

●VividTouch™ – Easy-to-use touchscreen with customizable themes.

●SmartConnect™ – Built-in emergency communication without handsets.

●AutoGlide™ & GlideWide™ – Automatic doors with the widest entry in the class.

●ZeroTrace™ – Sleek, screwless design for a clean, modern look.

●Grande™ Cabin – Taller cabin for a more spacious feel.

●CoreShield™ – Industry-leading 25-year warranty on core parts.

Safety as Standard, Not Optional

With over 12 advanced safety features, including emergency descent, overload alerts, child lock, triple-layered landing checks, and GSM-powered emergency communication, the Series V ensures peace of mind for every user, from children to elderly passengers.

Designed Globally. Built for Your Home.

Available in over 20+ color and texture combinations, including textured metallics, hydro finishes, and leather trims, the Series V is tailored to match every style of home, whether modern, classic, or contemporary.

Available in Standard and Max sizes, the lift fits homes up to G+3 floors and can be installed in just a few days, requiring no pit, shaft, or machine room. It’s the ideal solution for urban homes, villas, and retrofit projects.

Trusted Worldwide

The Nibav Series V is certified for safety and performance by:

●TÜV SÜD ISO 9001:2015

●CE (European Union Standards)

●ASME Certified - American Mechanical Safety

●Australian Standards

Already available in 10+ countries, including the USA, Australia, UAE, Canada, Malaysia, and India, the Series V is poised to become the benchmark in global home mobility.

Whether you're building your dream home or upgrading for comfort, the Series V is designed to redefine vertical mobility - combining elegance, intelligence, and unmatched safety in every ride.

About Nibav Home Lifts