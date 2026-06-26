Law Prep Tutorial Records 5X Growth, Strengthens Presence Across India

Law Prep Tutorial (LPT), one of India's leading test prep legal education platforms, has recorded a remarkable 5X growth in online students & revenue in FY26-27, driven by strong academic outcomes, a rapidly expanding team, and continued investments in technology and student experience.

The growth comes at a time when students are increasingly seeking structured, high-quality preparation for law entrance examinations. Over the past year, LPT has focused on strengthening its digital ecosystem, improving operational efficiency, and expanding its reach to serve a larger student community across the country.

A major factor behind this growth has been the institute's strong focus on student success and satisfaction. With a reported student satisfaction rate of 99.8%, LPT has continued to build trust among aspirants and their families while maintaining high academic standards.

To support its growing student base, the organisation significantly expanded its workforce. The team has grown from around 100 members to nearly 300 professionals, enabling the institute to cater to more students while ensuring a seamless learning experience. Faculty strength has also more than doubled, increasing from 70 educators in the previous financial year to 150 faculty members, further strengthening the academic support system.

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The institute has also expanded its presence in South India, with Chennai, Hyderabad & Ernakulam emerging as one of its key new markets. This expansion reflects LPT's commitment to making quality legal education accessible to students across different regions of the country.

On the digital front, the organisation continues to witness strong engagement from students. Its online ecosystem has played a crucial role in reaching aspirants at scale and supporting their preparation journey through technology-enabled learning solutions.

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Looking ahead, Law Prep Tutorial is set to launch a new full-time batch beginning on June 16, aimed at providing comprehensive, year-long preparation for aspiring law students. The institute is also preparing to launch the LPT Store, its own marketplace platform, which will further enhance access to learning resources and educational support materials.

Commenting on the milestone, Sagar Joshi, Founder of Law Prep Tutorial, said:

"This growth reflects the trust that students and parents have placed in us over the years. Our focus has always been on delivering quality education, building a strong academic ecosystem, and ensuring that every student receives the support needed to achieve their goals. As we continue to expand, we remain committed to creating meaningful learning experiences and helping students unlock their full potential."