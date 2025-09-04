Leaders Who Aren’t Just Predicting the Future - They’re Creating It

True leaders don’t just anticipate what’s coming—they shape it. They move beyond forecasting trends to actively designing the future through bold vision, innovation, and decisive action. These trailblazers challenge conventional thinking, inspire transformation, and empower others to dream bigger. By embracing uncertainty and leveraging change as opportunity, they turn possibilities into progress. Their leadership isn’t reactive; it’s proactive, intentional, and purpose-driven. They don't follow paths—they forge new ones. In a world that’s constantly evolving, these leaders stand out not because they see the future, but because they create it. And in doing so, they redefine what’s possible for everyone.

Dr. K.N. Reddy, CEO and Director, Natural Remedies

Dr. K.N. Reddy is a visionary in the healthcare industry, driving pioneering advancements in phytogenic solutions. With over 34 years of expertise, he has led the company’s transformation into a global leader, expanding its presence to more than 45 countries and contributing to the US, British, and Indian Pharmacopoeias. His strategic vision blends innovation with sustainability, championing nature and research-based solutions for animal health. Guided by his belief that “ordinary people with extraordinary commitment can produce outstanding results,” Dr. Reddy continues to inspire progress, shaping the future of poultry health and animal care worldwide. For more information please visit, https://www.naturalremedy.com/

Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal: Trusted Real Estate Consultant in India & Dubai

Rajiv Kumar Aggarwal, Director of BIOQUE ESTATES INTERNATIONAL PVT LTD, is a seasoned real estate consultant with expertise in Chandigarh–Tricity and Dubai’s global property market. Known for transparency, due diligence, and strong negotiation skills, he has helped professionals, families, and investors secure dream homes, high-yield rentals, and strategic overseas assets. His Dubai portfolio includes partnerships with leading developers like Sobha, Damac, Danube, Nakheel, and Binghatti. An active BNI member, Rajiv curates verified projects, simplifies paperwork, and offers end-to-end support—earning client trust not just for transactions, but as a long-term partner in wealth creation. Beyond consultancy, he extends an open offer to become his business associate, creating wealth-building opportunities through collaboration

Ravie Bhattiprolu – Co-Founder, Growiti Group

With over three decades of experience across IT services, product development, leadership, and strategic partnering, Ravie Bhattiprolu is a name synonymous with innovation and growth. Having worked extensively with Fortune 500 companies, he brings global expertise in driving digital transformation and enterprise-scale solutions. A serial entrepreneur before co-founding Growiti Group, Ravie has successfully built and scaled ventures by aligning technology with business strategy. At Growiti, he focuses on empowering corporations with sustainable growth models that combine operational excellence, cultural agility, and digital transformation—ensuring organizations not only adapt to change but thrive in competitive landscapes.

Sreenivas Ravinuthula – Co-Founder, Growiti Group

Sreeni Ravinuthula brings over three decades of experience in Fintech and ERP product development, leadership, and global growth strategy. His vast career spans building technology solutions across diverse global work cultures, making him adept at understanding cross-border business dynamics. Previously a promoter of an investment company operating across 13 countries, he has a proven track record of scaling businesses internationally. As co-founder of Growiti Group, Sreenivas leverages his expertise in strategic growth, cultural transformation, and organizational scalability to help corporations unlock their full potential. His vision is rooted in enabling enterprises to achieve sustainable, measurable, and future-ready growth.

Pramod Maloo, Founder, Kreative Machinez

Kreative Machinez, one of the fastest-growing digital marketing agencies in India (estd. 2009). Some of his recent endeavours are rooted in solving real problems and empowering people in the digital age: SahiHaiBazaar - a FinTech platform making financial planning and wealth creation accessible to every individual; Republic of Influencers - a marketplace for influencers and brands to collaborate; Kolkata Pages - an online directory of anything and everything in Kolkata; and Pukaar - a platform empowering common man to raise their issues. The latest adventure in his life is his upcoming book - “The Start-up Founder’s Guide to Digital Marketing.” It is being published by HarperCollins, due to be launched early October 2025.

S. Raghav Bharadwaj, CEO, Bolt.Earth, India’s largest EV charging network

A strategist at heart, he has led Bolt.Earth’s transformation into the country’s only vertically integrated EV charging company, bringing together hardware, software, and services under one roof. An alumnus of BITS Pilani, Raghav earlier founded 19Columns, a content-led research firm built on the principles of analytical rigor and clear storytelling. He later spearheaded AI transformation projects for the UN, INTERPOL, and Fortune 500 firms during global stints in Boston. Today, he draws on this rare blend of strategy, technology, and narrative to shape India’s EV Industry.

Dr. Srimathy Kesan, Founder, Space Kidz India

Dr. Srimathy Kesan Launches Mission ShakthiSAT to Empower 12,000 Girls Globally. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Srimathy Kesan, founder of Space Kidz India, Mission ShakthiSAT is set to unite 12,000 girls from 108 countries in a historic student-led satellite project. Building on the successes of Kalam SAT, Azaadi SAT, and SD SAT, this mission gives young women hands-on experience in space technology and global collaboration. Each participating country will contribute student-designed experiments, symbolizing unity beyond borders. With Dr. Kesan championing the cause, Mission ShakthiSAT is not just a satellite launch — it’s a global movement inspiring a more inclusive and diverse generation of space explorers.

Giri Krishnan

Futures And Careers represent the dynamic intersection of personal growth and evolving work landscapes. As technology and societal needs transform rapidly, careers are no longer linear paths, but agile journeys shaped by adaptability and continuous learning. Emerging fields demand new skills, from advanced cognitive abilities to emotional intelligence and tech fluency. The future of careers emphasizes resilience, innovation, and lifelong education, where individuals proactively steer their professional trajectories amidst uncertainties. With our 37+ years of HR experience, 18+strong women empowered recruitment consultants, and 750 Clients already in the bag, FAC is ready to welcome new Clientele across IT and Non-IT Industry sectors. For more information, please visit: https://futuresandcareers.com/

Parag Shah, Director, KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery

Parag is redefining India’s jewellery retail with his visionary leadership. Under his guidance, KISNA has grown into one of the fastest-expanding brands, with 1,500+ shop-in-shop outlets. Successfully signed up 126 franchise-exclusive showrooms, with 85 operational in just 2.5 years—a fast rollout in the jewellery industry. One of Parag Shah’s key initiatives has been shifting jewellery from the locker to the drawer, introducing lightweight, everyday diamond designs. His innovations, campaigns like Har Ghar KISNA, and CSR efforts such as tree plantation and food provision reflect his blend of innovation and responsibility.