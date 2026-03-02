Leadership Before Scale: How Flipspaces Is Building Its FY27 Hiring Engine - Kunal Sharma, CEO & Founder, Flipspaces

1. Flipspaces is scaling leadership and specialist hiring aggressively. What is your FY27 hiring strategy, and which capabilities are most critical for the next phase?

FY27 is a foundational year for Flipspaces as it will define the pace and quality of our next phase of growth. Our hiring strategy is closely aligned to our GTM priorities, with a clear focus on creating measurable value for clients across markets. We are investing ahead of scale by strengthening leadership depth, sharpening execution capability, and building a strong specialist talent pipeline across technology, design, and enterprise delivery. The emphasis is on leaders who can manage complexity, institutionalize execution and orchestrate the entire value chain to enhance client outcomes and delivery excellence.

2. You’ve emphasized leadership density ahead of scale. How does this translate into faster execution and better outcomes on complex projects?

Leadership density ahead of scale ensures decision making depth exists before complexity increases. Rather than reacting to challenges as they emerge, we build the capability to anticipate and manage them early. On complex projects, this translates into clearer ownership, faster decisions, stronger cross functional coordination, and fewer execution bottlenecks. Our end-to-end project management platform, VIZDOM, provides real-time visibility across design, procurement, and execution, enabling informed decisions at every stage. Coupled with experienced leaders designing systems and building strong second lines, execution becomes institutional rather than individual.

Advertisement

The result is speed with control, the ability to execute complex mandates consistently, manage risk proactively, and deliver superior outcomes without compromising quality or timelines.

3. How do technology, data, and design teams work alongside on-ground execution teams to make commercial interiors more predictable and scalable?

Advertisement

Technology, data, and design function as an integrated layer alongside our on-ground execution teams, forming a unified delivery ecosystem. Every project runs on a shared digital backbone that seamlessly connects design intent, cost, timelines, and procurement into a single coordinated workflow.

Through VIZDOM, our proprietary end-to-end project management platform, teams have real-time visibility into progress, budgets, and risks, enabling faster, well-informed decisions on site. Design collaborates closely with execution to ensure feasibility, minimise rework, and enhance efficiency from concept to completion. This deep integration drives greater predictability in cost and timelines while creating a scalable, system-led framework for delivering complex commercial interiors consistently across geographies.

4. With rapid hiring across functions, how do you maintain culture, quality, and consistency at scale?



With rapid hiring, we preserve culture by making it a core selection priority from the outset. Every leader is evaluated for vision alignment, integrity, excellence orientation, social compatibility, and a strong “one-team” mindset. Once onboarded, we accelerate cultural integration through structured induction, team bonding initiatives, and early ownership opportunities that build accountability and belonging. We reinforce deep care and respect across teams while maintaining a single-minded focus on client satisfaction and delivery excellence. This ensures Flipspaces scales with consistency, cohesion, and high performance across geographies.

5. Enterprise clients demand speed, certainty, and transparency. How is Flipspaces structurally different from legacy players in delivering all three?

Enterprise clients demand speed, certainty, and transparency and Flipspaces is structurally designed to deliver all three through a system-led operating model. As many legacy players continue climbing the technology ladder and evolving their capabilities, they still tend to rely heavily on traditional systems and methods. In contrast, we operate on an integrated, proprietary platform that connects design, procurement, cost control, and execution within a single unified workflow. This enables real-time visibility into budgets, timelines, and risks, giving clients greater transparency and predictability. Our process driven approach and leadership depth ensure faster decision making and tighter control on complex projects. The result is speed with discipline, certainty through systems, and transparency embedded directly into the way we operate.



6. Flipspaces already uses AR and VR. How does AI now enhance design intelligence, cost forecasting, and real-time decision-making?

At Flipspaces, AI is not just a trend; it is the backbone of our operations. It powers smarter design, predictive dashboards, and faster, more accurate project execution. Designers collaborate with AI to optimize layouts, while our project and sales teams use it for real-time insights and decision making. This AI first mindset reduces guesswork, accelerates delivery, and enhances client experience. For us, skipping AI is not an option, it is essential to stay ahead and deliver complex workspaces at speed and scale.

7. How are analytics and digital twins helping Flipspaces shift from reactive execution to predictive planning?

Analytics and digital twins give us a real-time, data driven view of every project. Digital twins simulate design, workflows, and execution scenarios, helping identify bottlenecks or risks before they occur. Advanced analytics uses historical and live data to forecast costs, timelines, and resource needs, allowing teams to plan proactively rather than react to issues on site. This shift from reactive execution to predictive planning improves speed, reduces errors, and ensures consistent outcomes across projects.

8. Looking ahead, which emerging technologies will most redefine how commercial workspaces are designed and built globally?

Looking ahead, AI, generative design, and advanced analytics will redefine how commercial workspaces are planned and optimized. Simulation tools will allow end-to-end virtual testing of layouts, workflows, and resource allocation.