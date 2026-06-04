Leadership, Spirituality & Purpose: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ji Featured on Coffee with CKM

Bengaluru: In a time when leadership conversations are often dominated by growth targets, productivity, and performance metrics, a recent edition of “Coffee with CKM” offered a different perspective. Hosted by Dr. Chetan Kumar Mehta at The Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, the conversation with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar explored a question that extends beyond business: What does it mean to live and lead with clarity, purpose, and balance?

The interaction took place during a milestone year celebrating 70 years of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s journey and 45 years of The Art of Living. While the occasion carried historical significance, the discussion remained firmly rooted in present-day realities, touching on loneliness, relationships, leadership, emotional well-being, and the pressures of modern life.

Looking Beyond Information

One of the strongest themes throughout the evening was the distinction between information and wisdom.

Advertisement

Gurudev pointed out that younger generations face an unprecedented amount of exposure to information via social media and online media. This creates instant access to knowledge, opinions, and experiences from across the globe. However, he cautioned that having access to information alone does not necessarily lead to understanding.

He made a compelling case to the audience about the difference between “information” and “wisdom.” For him, wisdom comes from experience, reflection and the ability to use knowledge in a meaningful manner.

Advertisement

The discussion also explored why many people feel connected online yet disconnected in real life. While technology has transformed communication, Gurudev emphasised that genuine emotional connection still depends on human presence, trust, and real relationships.

The Role of Values in Creating Lasting Impact

Leadership emerged as another central theme, though not in the conventional corporate sense. Through the lens of building successful organisations, Gurudev shifted the focus from growth, expansion and scalability to contributing with values to society as a priority first before creating wealth. Growth will often come as an outcome of placing purpose at the centre of decisions.

The Art of Living’s story is a perfect example. Founded more than 40 years ago, it now operates in over 182 countries through programs promoting meditation, education, humanitarian aid, emotional health, and peacebuilding. According to Gurudev, its growth was never the primary objective; the focus was always on people.

What Today's Generation Is Navigating

The conversation touched on several questions that increasingly shape modern life, particularly for younger audiences:

Commitment and uncertainty in a rapidly changing world

Love, heartbreak, and emotional healing

Loneliness despite constant digital connectivity

Comparison culture and social media pressure

The search for guidance, purpose, and inner balance

Reflecting on these themes, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar observed that while information is more accessible than ever, wisdom remains something that comes through experience and understanding. He noted that many young people today are exposed to more information, choices, and experiences than previous generations, yet often receive little guidance on understanding their own thoughts, emotions, and relationships. Throughout the discussion, meditation emerged as a recurring theme, not as a spiritual ritual, but as a practical way to cultivate clarity, emotional stability, and self-awareness amid the pace of modern life.

A Conversation Rooted in Purpose

Some of the most memorable moments came from the simplest answers. During a rapid-fire round, Gurudev said today’s generation needs “wisdom” the most. Asked what habit is silently damaging modern life, his response was “hurry.”

Those brief observations captured much of what the evening was about. Beyond leadership, spirituality, or success, the conversation pointed toward something many people appear to be searching for today: a sense of direction, balance, and meaning in an increasingly fast-moving world.