Lessons My Father Taught Me About Business That Still Guide Me – Kunal Chhabra’s Story | Image: Kunal Chhabra

When people talk about success, they often mention hard work, luck, or the right timing. But for Delhi-based entrepreneur Kunal Chhabra, success started with something much more personal: the quiet lessons he learned from his father.

Today, Kunal is known for running successful businesses across India and Dubai, including high-energy restaurants like Aquila, Bergamo, and The Sky High, as well as the elegant Yara Dubai. He also owns ventures in digital marketing, crypto trading, media, travel, and events. But behind all these achievements is the wisdom passed down by a man who never chased the spotlight—his father.

“I didn’t attend a business school,” Kunal says, “but growing up in my father’s bakery felt like one. He didn’t teach me with books, but with actions.”

This article isn’t just about success. It’s about the values, habits, and mindset a father taught his son—and how those lessons shaped the journey of a serial entrepreneur.

A Childhood Filled with Business

Kunal grew up in a household where business was a part of everyday life. His father ran a wholesale bakery and catering company. “There was no holiday from business at home,” Kunal remembers. “Even Sundays were about checking stock, preparing for the week, or solving problems with the staff.”

As a child, Kunal would observe his father manage suppliers, handle customer complaints, and make decisions quickly. At the time, he didn’t realize these moments were building the foundation for his own future.

“I thought he was just being busy,” Kunal laughs. “But later I understood—he was building something meaningful. He taught me how to lead, without saying a word.”

Lesson 1: Do Every Job Yourself First

One of the most important things Kunal’s father taught him was simple: don’t ask someone to do a job you’ve never done yourself.

Before launching his first business, Breadways, Kunal spent weeks learning how to clean the store, talk to customers, and even manage accounts. “My dad made sure I knew every small detail before hiring anyone else,” he says.

This lesson stayed with him. Whether running a digital agency or opening a restaurant in Dubai, Kunal makes it a point to understand the core of every operation.

“If you know how everything works, you’ll never feel lost in your own company,” he shares.

Lesson 2: Trust Is Built Slowly—And Lost Quickly

Kunal recalls how his father treated suppliers, clients, and workers with the same respect. He never shouted, never bragged. He listened, solved problems quietly, and built strong relationships.

“He always said, ‘In business, your word is your bond,’” Kunal recalls.

This mindset helped Kunal in every industry he entered. Whether dealing with a real estate contract in Dubai or negotiating with a food vendor in Delhi, he focuses on long-term trust over short-term gains.

“Many young entrepreneurs want to win the deal fast. But what my father taught me is that trust wins you more deals in the long run,” he says.

Lesson 3: Stay Calm—Especially When Things Go Wrong

Every business faces problems. Machines break, staff quit, customers complain. But Kunal says his father had an unshakable calmness, even during tough days.

“I once saw him lose a huge catering order because of a mistake. But he didn’t panic. He said, ‘We’ll earn it back tomorrow.’ And we did.”

That attitude of staying calm under pressure became one of Kunal’s greatest tools as an entrepreneur. “You can’t be a good leader if you lose control when things go wrong,” he says.

Now, even when he’s juggling multiple businesses or facing unexpected challenges, he reminds himself of his father’s calm face and steady voice.

Lesson 4: Focus on Quality—Always

Kunal’s father believed in doing fewer things, but doing them well. He never compromised on the quality of ingredients, even when prices went up. “He believed people remember the taste longer than the cost,” Kunal says.

Kunal carried this philosophy into his restaurant ventures. At Aquila or Yara Dubai, every plate that leaves the kitchen represents a standard he refuses to lower.

“I’d rather earn less but serve better,” he explains. “Because one good experience creates a customer for life.”

Lesson 5: Don’t Just Build Businesses—Build People

Perhaps the most touching lesson Kunal learned from his father was about people.

“He used to say, ‘Business is about people, not just profits.’ He helped staff learn new skills, gave second chances, and celebrated small wins with them.”

That approach has shaped Kunal’s leadership style. Many of his team members have stayed with him through different companies and projects. He invests in their growth, not just their job titles.

“When people grow with you, they give you their best. They become your strength,” he says.

Carrying the Legacy Forward

Though his father didn’t get to see the full extent of Kunal’s success, his values live on in every decision Kunal makes.

“Everything I do today is rooted in what he taught me. The restaurants, the brands, the risks—they all carry his spirit.”

Kunal believes that more young entrepreneurs should look within their own homes, families, or local communities to find role models. “We often look to social media influencers or global CEOs. But sometimes the best business mentor is sitting right across the dinner table.”

A Message to Young Entrepreneurs

To those starting out, Kunal has a heartfelt message:

“You don’t need to chase a fancy lifestyle or copy what others are doing. Find someone whose values you admire and learn from them. For me, that person was my father.”

He pauses and adds, “Business is not just about speed—it’s about direction. And the right values will always point you north.”

In a world that changes every day, Kunal Chhabra continues to build with one thing that never goes out of style: strong values. The ones taught not in boardrooms, but in bakeries. Not through PowerPoints, but through presence.