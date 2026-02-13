LIBF Expo 2026 Draws 35,000+ Visitors, Highlights India's Expanding Role in Cross-Border Trade Platforms

Mumbai: Mumbai Calling, a multi-sector international trade and business networking event held in Mumbai, attracted more than 35,000 visitors over three days, reflecting growing demand for sector-driven platforms connecting Indian enterprises with global markets.

The event hosted 18+ global conferences, participation from 25+ countries, representation across 30+ industries, and featured 246 exhibitors across sectors including financial services, healthcare, legal services, logistics, manufacturing, infrastructure, and emerging technologies.

The Expo was held at the Jio World Convention Centre and brought together business leaders, institutional representatives, investors, policymakers, and sector specialists. Organisers positioned the platform as a connector between enterprise ecosystems across India, the Gulf region, Africa, Europe, the UK, North America, and Asia-Pacific markets.

More than 10,000 curated business and professional participants attended sector conventions, industry roundtables, and trade-focused sessions. Participants discussed cross-border expansion strategies, supply chain diversification, regulatory compliance frameworks, and capital access across emerging and developed markets.

Industry participants highlighted increasing interest in India as both a manufacturing base and services export hub, alongside growing outbound expansion by Indian small and mid-sized enterprises.

The event also saw participation from national industry and governance-linked institutions including the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IMC), the Institute of Directors (IOD), and the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC).

Education, Social Responsibility and Community Initiatives

Alongside its trade and business focus, LIBF Expo 2026 integrated multiple social responsibility and community-impact initiatives into the platform. These included complimentary stalls for women-led Gruh Udyog enterprises, education and training institutions, and community-focused organisations; facilitation of UAE-focused business advisory and overseas expansion support; recognition of individuals and organizations through international awards; and a structured education initiative supporting capacity enhancement across 100 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) municipal schools.

Dignitaries and Recognition

The Expo and associated ceremonies witnessed the presence of senior policymakers, institutional leaders, defence officials, jurists, industry veterans, and elected representatives.

The Inaugural Ceremony was blessed by a special video message from Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, inspiring participants towards responsible business, ethical growth, and service-driven leadership, and was graced by the presence of distinguished dignitaries including Vice Admiral Atul Anand, AVSM, VSM, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Government of India; Mr. Ashish Kumar Chauhan, Managing Director and CEO, National Stock Exchange of India (NSE); and Mr. Motilal Oswal, Co-Founder, CMD, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Smt. Amruta Devendra Fadnavis, was the Guest of Honour at the International Awards Ceremony, added prestige and meaningful value to the platform, celebrating excellence, leadership, and global collaboration.

Prominent dignitaries and eminent personalities who graced the Expo included Padma Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India; Shri R. Venkataramani, Attorney General of India; Mr. Bhushan Gagrani, IAS, Municipal Commissioner of Greater Mumbai; Mr. Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman, Motilal Oswal Group; Ms. Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund; Justice M. R. Shah, Former Judge, Supreme Court of India; Mr. Nitin Thakker, Senior Advocate, Bombay High Court and President, Bombay Bar Association; and Mr. Mihir Kotecha, MLA, Mulund Constituency.

Leadership Statement

In a joint statement, Mr. Satish D. Vithalani, Chairman, LIBF, and Mr. Vijay P. Karia, Director, LIBF, said the Expo reflects the growing need for structured, sector-driven platforms that enable Indian enterprises to engage confidently with global markets.