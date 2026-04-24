Life Insurance Industry Sells 23.66 Million New Policies in Apr–Feb FY26 - Why More Indians Are Choosing a Term Insurance Calculator Before Buying a Policy

India’s life insurance space is showing steady expansion. Around 23.66 million new policies were issued between April and February in FY26. This rise reflects a clear shift in how individuals approach long-term financial protection. It also shows that more people now review their options carefully before selecting a life insurance policy. One noticeable change is the growing use of a term insurance calculator before making a final decision. This article explains how life insurance sales increased by 23.66 million and why more Indians are choosing a term insurance calculator before purchasing a policy.

A Steady Rise in Policy Adoption

Data from recent industry reports shows that new business premium collections have also increased during FY26. This growth suggests that awareness around life cover is improving across different income groups. In many cases, individuals are not rushing into decisions. Instead, they are comparing options and checking long-term impact before committing.

This shift matters because earlier, policy selection often depended on agent advice or limited understanding. Now, access to online tools allows individuals to review details independently. As a result, decision-making feels more structured and informed.

W hy the Term Insurance Calculator is Becoming Common

A term insurance calculator helps individuals estimate premium amounts based on simple inputs like age, coverage amount, and policy duration. In practice, this tool brings clarity at an early stage of planning.helps individuals estimate premium amounts based on simple inputs like age, coverage amount, and policy duration. In practice, this tool brings clarity at an early stage of planning.

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Many times, people are unsure about how much coverage they actually need. The calculator addresses this gap by giving a quick estimate. It also helps compare different scenarios without needing detailed technical knowledge.

Across the industry, this shift is visible. Individuals prefer to check affordability first and then move ahead. This approach reduces confusion later and supports better planning.

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W hy More Individuals Use a Term Insurance Calculator Before Buying a Policy

This section explains the key reasons behind the growing use of a term insurance calculator in the early stages of selecting a life insurance policy.

1 . Better Access to Digital Platforms

Over the past few years, online access has improved across urban and semi-urban areas. As more people use digital platforms, tools like a term insurance calculator are becoming part of the early research process.

2 . Need for Clear Cost Understanding

In many cases, individuals want to understand long-term commitments before selecting a life insurance policy. The calculator allows them to adjust inputs and view how premiums change. This makes planning more realistic.

3 . Focus on Long-Term Protection

There is a visible move towards structured protection plans instead of short-term solutions. A calculator helps align coverage with long-term needs rather than guesswork.

4 . Independent Decision-Making

People now rely less on one source of information. Instead, they review multiple options. Tools that simplify comparison further support this evolving behaviour.

H ow it Improves the Buying Process

Using a term insurance calculator at an early stage changes how the entire process works.

It gives a clear estimate before discussions begin

It helps shortlist suitable coverage levels

It reduces dependency on assumptions

It allows quick comparison between different policy terms

In simple terms, it brings structure to a process that earlier felt complex.

T he Link Between Calculators and Policy Growth

The rise in policy numbers is not only due to increased awareness. It is also linked to how easy it has become to explore options. A life insurance policy is no longer seen as complicated plan. Instead, it is viewed as a planned step supported by simple tools.

The calculator acts as the starting point. Once individuals understand estimated premiums, they feel more confident moving ahead. This confidence plays a role in higher adoption rates.

W hat Individuals Should Keep in Mind

While using a term insurance calculator, certain points are worth noting:

The estimate depends on inputs, so accuracy matters

Health details and lifestyle factors may change final premiums

It is useful to try multiple coverage levels before deciding

The calculator gives an initial view, not the final premium

Keeping these factors in mind helps avoid confusion later in the process.

A Shift That Reflects Changing Priorities

This trend shows that individuals are becoming more aware and careful in planning. The focus is not only on buying a life insurance policy but also on understanding its long-term impact.

Tools like the term insurance calculator support this shift by making information easier to access and understand. In practice, this reduces uncertainty and helps individuals take informed steps.

C onclusion