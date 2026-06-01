Loan Planning Tips Every First-Time Borrower Should Know

Applying for a loan for the first time requires careful financial planning and a clear understanding of repayment responsibilities as they become part of your monthly budget for the next few months or years. As a first-time borrower, you can improve your access to better borrowing options by building a strong credit history and understanding how factors such as the loan amount, lender selection, borrowing terms, and repayment structure can directly influence your repayment experience.

1. Determine the Financial Factors Checked by Lending Institutions

Lenders use multiple financial factors, such as CIBIL score, to assess the applicant's creditworthiness before approving a loan. If you have never used any form of credit, such as credit cards or loans, you may not yet have a credit score or credit history. In such cases, lenders may evaluate other financial factors, including income stability and repayment capacity.

Checking your CIBIL score before applying can help you understand your current credit standing and improve your chances of loan approval. If you do not have a credit score yet but have a regular source of income, you can apply for some small loans and gradually build your credit score.

2. Calculate the Total Cost, Not Just the EMI

The EMI is one of the most crucial numbers in any loan discussion, as most first-time borrowers use it as their primary affordability test. However, EMI is only the monthly installment of the much larger total financial commitment. The total interest paid over the full loan tenure, which the EMI calculation alone does not reveal, provides a more accurate understanding of the overall borrowing cost.

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You can use a personal loan EMI calculator offered by lending institutions such as Tata Capital to check the total interest, total repayment amount, and monthly EMI, giving you a complete financial picture before committing. For example, consider a ₹3 lakh loan at a 10.99% interest rate:

Feature 24-Month Tenure 48-Month Tenure EMI ₹13,981 ₹7,752 Total Interest Paid ₹35,544 ₹72,106

As shown in the table, doubling the time to pay back the loan nearly doubles the interest cost. Understanding these figures before finalizing the loan agreement allows you to choose the most cost-effective plan for your situation. You must also account for one-time costs, such as processing fees and documentation charges, to determine the final amount you will pay.

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3. Borrow the Specific Amount You Need, Not the Maximum Offered

Lenders calculate the maximum eligible loan amount based on your income and repayment capacity. While it is appealing to accept the full offer, you should only borrow what you need to avoid paying extra interest on funds you do not require.

You can build your own loan budget before deciding on the loan amount, as it will help you:

Define the Purpose: Clearly state why you need the money, whether it is for home repairs, education, or an emergency.

Clearly state why you need the money, whether it is for home repairs, education, or an emergency. Set a Strict Limit: Build a specific budget for that purpose and stick to it.

Build a specific budget for that purpose and stick to it. Include a Small Buffer: It is okay to add a very small amount for unexpected costs but avoid borrowing significantly beyond the estimated requirement.

By building a loan budget, you can make sure that a personal loan remains a financial tool for growth rather than a burden on your future income.

4. Read the Loan Agreement Before Signing

The loan agreement is the legal contract that governs the entire repayment relationship. It contains critical details such as the interest rate and how it is calculated, the complete fee schedule, the penal interest rate on overdue payments, any prepayment restrictions and charges, and the terms of any insurance or add-on products.

Before signing a loan agreement, you should go through the following key sections:

Interest Calculation: Confirm the exact personal loan interest rate and whether it is fixed or floating.

Confirm the exact and whether it is fixed or floating. Fee Schedule: Look for extra charges, such as administrative fees or annual maintenance costs.

Look for extra charges, such as administrative fees or annual maintenance costs. Prepayment Clauses: Check whether there are penalties for paying off the loan early or making partial payments.

Check whether there are penalties for paying off the loan early or making partial payments. Penal Interest: Understand the extra costs you will face if a payment is late.

Reading the key sections of the agreement prevents the confusion and frustration of discovering unexpected charges or restrictions only after the loan is already active. Moreover, questions raised after signing the agreement are resolved under the contract's terms, and changes can be difficult to make.

5. Set Up Auto-Debit Immediately After Disbursement

Maintaining a consistent, on-time repayment record is the most valuable thing you can do for your credit profile. Every on-time payment is recorded in the credit bureau report and contributes to a growing credit history that will support better terms on future borrowing. Each missed or delayed payment is also recorded and reduces the score, signalling unreliability to future lenders.

Below are some benefits of setting up the auto-debit feature:

Make sure that you never forget a due date, even if you are busy

Removes the risk of human error that leads to late payment penalties

You do not have to worry about manual transfers every month

Pairing the auto-debit feature with a calendar reminder two days before the debit date to confirm the account balance prevents any cash flow shortfall before it becomes a missed payment.

6. Avoid Applying to Multiple Lenders Simultaneously

It is common for new borrowers to submit applications to several lenders at once. However, this strategy can backfire. Each formal application triggers a "hard inquiry" on your credit report. Multiple inquiries in a short period can lower your score and signal greater reliance on credit to lenders.

Instead of submitting multiple formal applications, you should use soft eligibility tools. Many lending institutions, including Tata Capital, offer online tools that let you check your eligibility without affecting your credit score. You can use these tools to identify a suitable lending option and then submit a single focused application to your chosen lender.

Conclusion