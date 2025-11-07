Looking For Relationship Advice? Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Start Couples Therapy In India | Image: Initiative Desk

Relationships tend to start with attraction, similar hopes, and a vision of building a beautiful life together. However, with time, even good couples can become trapped in the cycles of misunderstanding, avoidance, recurring arguments, or silent communication. In the Indian scenario, where there are too many layers in the family system, cultural demands and transition stages in life (cycling work, family, moving to a new house) can be considered in beneficence to request professional help-- not necessarily a last resort.

How To Choose a Good Couples Therapist?

Good couples therapy does not mean giving you relationship advice or ‘fixing’ one or both partners. Instead, it is a dynamic process that enables the two partners to discover their relational patterns, enhance communication, learn to repair and re-establish connection. Considerable aspects to consider before going into therapy:

Does the therapist treat both partners as equally important rather than “fixing one side”?

Are the therapeutic methods evidence-based (e.g., relational or systemic models) rather than generic “talk and hope” approaches?

The cultural context acknowledged (for example, extended-family dynamics, gender-role scripts, Indian expectations)?

Is there clarity about how sessions will proceed (first joint meeting, then individual sessions if needed)?

Does the therapist hold adequate supervision, training, and a transparent process?

Keeping that in mind, the following are 4 therapy providers in India to consider, particularly when couples seek relational work, as opposed to a fast-fix.

Untangle

This centre, located in Bangalore, works with couples who are dating, engaged, or married and supports them on a wide range of relationship concerns like incompatibility, anger issues, infidelity, lack of trust, etc, conflicts with in-laws, etc. They accept both in-person and online couple therapy appointments, and it is unique due to its well-defined structure: the first session involves the therapist meeting with both partners together, as this allows the therapist to develop a similar degree of rapport and trust with both partners. From the 2nd session onwards, the couple can meet the therapist together or individually based on the couple's goals and recommendations. Therapists at Untangle practice evidence-based relational and systemic models, i.e., Gottman Method, Bowen Family Systems Therapy, and Emotion-Focused Therapy etc. They also ensure there is cultural congruity (i.e., making the model applicable to Indian couples). A couple of therapists at Untangle are allowed to see clients after mandatory training and regular supervision. Their policies ensure non-judgmental care and strict confidentiality of patient information. As Chaitra Mahesh, founder of Untangle, puts it: “We listen first—then we build a space where both partners feel equally heard and safe. Therapy isn’t about taking sides—it’s about creating a new way of relating.” You can book an appointment at Untangle by visiting their website www.untangle.co.in

Amaha

Amaha, formerly named InnerHour, is a mental health organisation founded in the year 2016 by a renowned psychiatrist and healthcare entrepreneur,

Dr Amit Malik. It also includes couples therapy sessions among its services. The relationship experts here are specially trained to offer couples support. They will help assess dysfunctional dynamics in your relationship. Both partners can have online chats with their therapist at any time to deal with ongoing issues. Amaha has a team of psychologists who offer couples and marriage therapy both in-person and online. They have multiple centers across India.

Marriage Fit

The Marriage Fit is a Bangalore-based Psychological clinic and counselling centre for relationship guidance. They focus exclusively on relationship problems in marriage, family, and individual counselling for Mental Health, reaching hundreds of couples and individuals daily. They provide a specific emphasis on relationship fitness and not crisis intervention. The point is to make couples closer to one another and to prevent the occurrence of small issues that evolve into root problems. When you think that your relationship is satisfactory, but might be improved, with better communication, more compatibility, and more closeness, this type of proactive fitness model may be useful.

Heart It Out

The online therapy platform would be all-inclusive of couples' work with a focus on accessibility, openness, and ease of contact. They work with couples and family across different phases of life, including when the couple is at an earlier stage of their relationship history (i.e., when the couple wants to commence relational work prior to any serious conflict happening) or when the couple is new to therapy.

When and Why Relational Therapy Works?