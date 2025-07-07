How to Dress Old Money Style in 2025: A Guide to Sophistication | Image: Republic

In 2025, the old money style continues to define a movement away from flashy fashion and toward elegant restraint. It is not built around logos or fleeting trends but instead shaped by quality, tradition, and timeless design. A sense of refinement is conveyed not by what is shown, but by what is chosen—carefully, intentionally, and with longevity in mind.

Understanding the Old Money Aesthetic

The old money aesthetic—often referred to as "quiet luxury"—centers around garments that are chosen for their heritage, their fabric, and their ability to transcend seasonal fashion. Discretion is emphasized. Elegance is understated. Clothing is meant to last, to wear beautifully over time, and to communicate refinement without seeking attention.

A muted palette, impeccable tailoring, and natural fabrics like wool, silk, and cotton are preferred. Cuts are classic and clean, neither trendy nor rigid. What matters most is how each piece fits into a broader sense of ease and integrity.

Core Wardrobe Staples for 2025

An old money-inspired wardrobe is anchored by a few well-chosen essentials:

A camel or navy overcoat for everyday elegance





Tailored trousers in neutral tones like charcoal, taupe, or ivory





Button-down shirts in crisp white, pale blue, or soft striped cotton





Fine knits in cashmere or merino wool





Leather loafers, understated boots, or equestrian-inspired footwear





A blazer in wool or linen with a softly structured silhouette





Each item is selected not to be seen but to be felt—luxurious without being loud.

Courtesy of Adolfo Verde, Lovau’s Founder

Recommended Color Combinations

Color is a vital part of the old money wardrobe. The palette is soft, grounded, and easy to mix:

Camel & Cream – Soft, sophisticated, and effortlessly luxurious





Navy & Grey – Smart, versatile, and polished





Olive & Ivory – Earthy and understated





Charcoal & Beige – Rich but quiet





White & Soft Blue – Clean, timeless, and subtly refined







Rather than relying on contrast, these combinations create harmony—resulting in a look that feels calm, collected, and complete.

Styling Philosophy

Accessories are kept simple: a leather belt, a silk scarf, a vintage watch. Jewelry is minimal, and grooming is neat but never overdone. Even hair and makeup reflect the aesthetic—low-maintenance, clean, and classic.

The goal is not perfection, but poise.

Where the Aesthetic Is Being Refined

In recent years, certain fashion houses and emerging designers have quietly led the movement. Among them, Lovau has become a standout. Known for its use of natural fibers, subtle tailoring, and slow-fashion approach, Lovau founder Adolfo Verde focuses in garments that are as timeless as they are wearable. Their pieces—relaxed silk shirts, pleated trousers, softly structured coats—are often favored by those curating wardrobes around elegance and purpose.

Lovau is not defined by seasonal drops or trends, but by the integrity of its design. It represents what old money style has become in 2025: less about status, more about substance.

FAQs About the Old Money Style

What is the old money aesthetic?

It’s a style rooted in heritage, quality, and minimalism. Natural fabrics, classic tailoring, and muted colors are emphasized, while branding and trendiness are avoided.

How do I build an old money wardrobe?

Start with essentials: tailored trousers, crisp shirting, neutral knits, and structured outerwear. Brands like Lovau offer timeless staples that align with this philosophy.

Which colors are most appropriate for this look?

Neutrals dominate—camel, navy, cream, grey, olive, and brown—often layered or paired in tone-on-tone outfits.

Is this look only for the wealthy?

Not at all. It’s not about cost—it’s about values. The aesthetic emphasizes buying fewer, better-made pieces and wearing them with longevity in mind.

What sets this style apart from minimalism?

While both value simplicity, the old money style draws on cultural cues—preppy tailoring, equestrian influence, European elegance—that give it more historical depth.

What is next for Old Money in 2025?