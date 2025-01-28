Love & Compassion Unites All – Amrita University

Amritapuri, India: In a poignant and heartwarming ceremony, Amma, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, the revered spiritual leader, united a couple from Russia and Ukraine in marriage, highlighting the power of love and unity even in the midst of global turmoil. The wedding, which took place on Thursday, January 25, 2025, was the culmination of a journey marked by deep personal growth, separation due to the war, and Amma’s unwavering guidance.

The groom, Sasha Ostrovik, hails from the Kyiv region of Ukraine and is currently pursuing a Ph.D. at Amrita University in the domain of mental health. His research focuses on creating online and offline interventions to help people cope with stress, particularly in war-affected areas. Sasha’s team is dedicated to providing much-needed support for individuals suffering from the psychological consequences of conflict.

The bride, Olya Ostrovik (née Usova), originally from Moscow, Russia, first encountered Amma in 2009, when she visited India for the first time. A volunteer in Amritapuri, Olya is also studying psychology through an online university in Russia. Together, they have made Amritapuri their home, where they live in harmony with over 2,000 other international visitors and residents from various countries and faiths, including those with whom they have historically been at odds.

Sasha and Olya’s love story began in 2019, when they first met at Amritapuri. Sasha was visiting Amma’s Ashram for the first time, and Olya instantly felt a deep connection. “When I first saw Sasha, I felt warmth and love in my heart, as if we had known each other a number of lifetimes,” Olya recalls.

Sacha shares, “The first half year of 2019 I was located to work in Moscow, where Olya lived. That year we were able to meet—we went for long walks in the park, and in winter we would go skating together. But when COVID hit, I was in Ukraine and Olya was in Russia. We could no longer cross the borders.”

And then came the worst tragedy—war between their two countries. For Sasha, he returned to Amritapuri just before the conflict started. Otherwise, he would not have been allowed to leave Ukraine.

“I realized the miracle of making it in time and till now, all men aged 18 to 60 are ordered to stay within the country's borders. Only God knows what turn my life would have taken if I hadn’t made it before the beginning of these terrible events. Still, when the full-scale war broke out, of course, it shocked me. It’s hard to describe all the feelings—pain, fear, and deep sorrow,” says Sacha.

Yet, despite these challenges, Sacha and Olya remained committed to each other. After two years, they were finally able to reunite in the spring of 2024 when Olya returned to Amritapuri.

"The war between our countries has made our relationship stronger," Olya shares. “We have become even closer. It is very symbolic that we have created this union in such difficult times. Love is higher than national identities.”

On January 20, 2025, they approached Amma to seek her blessings for their marriage. Amma, who has long emphasized the importance of love transcending borders and differences, agreed to perform the ceremony. “During the engagement, Amma mentioned that I am from Russia and Sasha is from Ukraine and then requested all to pray for both countries,” Olya recounts, visibly moved. “It was unbelievable and touching. I felt like crying.”