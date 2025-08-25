Madhya Pradesh Emerging as a Green Energy Hub for Multinational Companies: CM Dr. Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that Madhya Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a leading center of renewable energy. The state is becoming a hub of attraction for multinational companies committed to green energy. Several multinational companies have expressed interest in establishing their manufacturing units in Madhya Pradesh. He emphasised that the State Government is committed to fully supporting and promoting research and innovation to ensure affordable electricity from solar and other alternative energy sources for industries, farmers, and the general public.

CM Dr. Yadav made these remarks during a courtesy meeting at Mantralaya with Clay Stranger, Vice President of SECCA Climate Foundation, Seema Paul, and Mohit Bhargava, Senior Advisor at the India Energy and Climate Center (IECC), University of California, Berkeley. The discussions focused on the objectives of collaboration and a shared commitment to a clean and sustainable future.

Additional Chief Secretary Shri Manu Shrivastava informed that an MoU has been signed between the Department of New & Renewable Energy, Government of Madhya Pradesh and Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), Bhopal, in collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley. Under this agreement, the ‘Center for Mission on Energy Transition (CMET)’ was inaugurated at MANIT on Thursday. The center will address India’s future energy needs and provide strategic inputs and recommendations considering academic, policy, and industrial requirements.

Director of MANIT, Shri K.K. Shukla, stated that the establishment of CMET in collaboration with UC Berkeley and global partner Sequoia Climate Foundation reflects excellent cooperation between academia, policy-making, and industry to accelerate India’s energy transition. Representatives from leading institutions in the energy sector, including GIZ, CEEW, WRI, CSIS, and Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, also participated in the event.

With the launch of CMET, advanced research in clean and renewable energy systems will be undertaken. Policymakers will benefit from data-driven recommendations and solutions. The center will also foster innovations in grid stability, energy storage, and demand-side management, while strengthening capacity building through training workshops and global knowledge exchange.