Madhya Pradesh to Become a Global Hub for Textile Manufacturing: CM Dr. Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, on the second day of his Spain visit, focused on engaging with global leaders in the textile and fashion industry to promote investment in Madhya Pradesh. During a high-level meeting at the headquarters of Inditex in Galicia, CM Dr. Yadav presented Madhya Pradesh as a ‘green, cost-competitive, and traceable production hub’. A detailed discussion was held with senior executives of the Inditex Group on trade partnerships and sustainable investment opportunities.

CM Dr. Yadav affirmed that the Government of Madhya Pradesh is fully committed to forging global partnerships in the textile sector. He said the presence of globally renowned brands like Inditex would accelerate economic growth, job creation, and green manufacturing in the state. Chief Minister Dr. Yadav added, “We are ready to support this partnership at every level”.

Madhya Pradesh: An Ideal Destination for the Textile Sector

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is among India’s top cotton-producing states, with an annual output of nearly 18 lakh bales (3 lakh metric tonnes). The state houses over 15 textile clusters, with key centers like Indore, Mandsaur, Burhanpur, Ujjain and Neemuch leading in textile production.

PM Mitra Park: A Golden Opportunity for Inditex

CM Dr. Yadav said that the upcoming Textile Mega Park in Dhar district, being developed under the Government of India’s PM Mitra scheme, could become a model for sustainable and integrated manufacturing for global brands like Inditex. He proposed the establishment of a garmenting unit by Inditex within the park.

Call for Collaboration in Organic Cotton

CM Dr. Yadav highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is one of India’s leading organic cotton producers, especially in the Nimar and Malwa regions. The state is home to several Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) certified farmer groups, making it an ideal partner for sustainability and traceability goals of Inditex. He suggested joint work with Inditex on a ‘Farmer-to-Fabric’ value chain.

Alignment with ESG Framework

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav emphasised that Madhya Pradesh actively promotes Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) values. The state already practices water recycling, waste management and decent work standards. He said these align perfectly with responsible sourcing policies of Inditex.

Export and Global Potential

CM Dr. Yadav shared that Madhya Pradesh currently exports textiles and garments worth over Rs. 7,000 crore annually, with the European Union as a major destination. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that a partnership with Inditex could raise this figure to Rs. 10,000 crore, while also boosting local employment and women’s empowerment.

Policy Support and Logistics Infrastructure

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav highlighted features of the state’s new Industrial and Export Policy 2025, which includes 90% subsidy on land, 40% capital assistance for machinery, 50% aid on green, technologies and Interest subsidies on loans.

Invitation to Inditex for Strategic Partnership

CM Dr. Yadav invited Inditex to become a supply chain anchor in the PM Mitra Park. He also proposed launching an organic cotton tracing platform and a vendor development program with ESG-certified MSMEs.