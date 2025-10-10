'Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are Partner States in Progress': CM Dr. Mohan Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that the process of setting up industries in Madhya Pradesh has been simplified. Under the Ease of Doing Business, 18 new policies were implemented during this year’s Global Investors Summit held in Bhopal. Due to these simplified systems, investment is flowing rapidly into Madhya Pradesh.

Dr. Yadav urged entrepreneurs from Maharashtra to invest in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the historical and developmental partnership between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Referring to the glorious shared history, he emphasized the deep connections between the two states.

The Chief Minister was addressing an “Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Power and Renewable Energy Equipment Manufacturing and White Goods in Madhya Pradesh*” held in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that traders are being provided the benefits of new policies. Continuous meetings are held regarding business and investment. Industrial conclaves at the divisional level have connected smaller cities to industry. During the session, investment proposals of ₹19,900 crore in the renewable energy sector and ₹54,400 crore in other sectors were received, totaling ₹74,300 crore, said the Chief Minister.

Prominent among those attended includedShri Dilip Shanghvi, Chairman, Sun Pharma, Shri Neel C. Raheja, President CII Shri Shrishtiraj Ambashtha, CMD ECGC Shri Satish Pai, MD Hindalco Shri Andre Eckholt, MD Hettich Shri Ajit Kumar Jain, MD & CFO Ipca Labs Shri Ravikant Kapoor, Vice President FIEO.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav referred to important roles played in history by Shivaji Maharaj and the Scindias, Holkars, and Pawars from Madhya Pradesh. He highlighted Shivaji Maharaj’s significant contribution to the cultural pride of Ujjain, especially in relation to the Mahakal temple. He expressed hope that the industrial and trade relations between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra would grow stronger.

The Chief Minister said the interactive session in Mumbai was highly successful, with positive and result-oriented discussions with industry leaders from India’s financial capital. He remarked that Maharashtra’s industrial expertise and Madhya Pradesh’s limitless potential together can accelerate India’s progress. The goal is to make investors from Maharashtra strategic partners in Madhya Pradesh’s development journey.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav shared that the main objective of the session was to attract investments in Phase-2 of the state-of-the-art Manufacturing Zone for Power & Renewable Energy Equipment located in Mohasa-Babai, Narmadapuram district. The last date to apply for land allotment is October 12, 2025. He noted that this was their second visit to Mumbai, and based on valuable feedback from last year, improvements were made to the state’s industrial policies. He shared updates on “Industry and Employment Year 2025”, including the 18 new progressive policies launched this year.

Over 400 top investors, industrialists, and representatives from various industrial associations from Mumbai and surrounding hubs participated. The focus sectors included : Renewable Energy, IT, White Goods, Food Processing, Textile, Pharma, Tourism & Film Tourism and Logistics.

One-to-One Meetings

The program included one-on-one meetings with major industrialists and associations. Prominent sectors that showed interest in Textiles, Automobiles, Electronics, Renewable Energy, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Investors were assured cooperation from the state to realize their investment plans.

Investment Proposals

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav reiterated that the session yielded investment proposals worth over ₹74,300 crore, with the potential to generate over 7,000 jobs. He emphasized efforts will be made to ensure these proposals are executed effectively to boost capital investment and employment for youth in Madhya Pradesh.

Strategic Industrial Partnership

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav concluded by saying that Mumbai, the city of dreams, is now a witness to Madhya Pradesh’s aspirations for growth. This dialogue is not just about trade but the beginning of a new, unbreakable industrial partnership between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

He highlighted the enthusiastic response from investors, with several major industrial houses expressing deep interest in investing in Madhya Pradesh. This shows their trust in the state’s policies. “Today’s investors care not just about the ‘Ease’ or ‘Cost’ of doing business, but also about the ‘Speed’ of doing business. I’m proud to say that Madhya Pradesh is delivering on all fronts.”

Just as Mumbai’s local trains are the lifeline of the city, we want our investor-friendly policies to become the lifeline of your business growth.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav urged investors to continue scaling new heights in Maharashtra while also embracing Madhya Pradesh’s endless possibilities and write a new chapter of success.