‘Mahasangam Yatra’ by Bhagva and IMPC to revive 108 Shiva temples in India

New Delhi, January 20, 2025:

Embarking on a monumental cultural and spiritual endeavor, Bhagva, in collaboration with the International Mandir Prabhandak Council (IMPC), is set to launch the Mahasamgam Yatra, an initiative aimed at revitalizing 108 Shiva temples across the nation during the rare and auspicious Mahakumbh, an event that occurs only once every 144 years. Commencing on January 25, 2025, from the Mahakumbh, the Yatra will journey through 12 esteemed Jyotirlingas and visit the sacred 4 Dhams, symbolically carrying 108 tridents (trishuls). These tridents will be blessed with the spiritual energies of all prominent Jyotirlingas and rivers, and subsequently placed in the 108 temples to reignite their ancient glory and attract devotees back to these temple sites. The Yatra will conclude in 30 days on February 26, 2025 in New Delhi.

Speaking on the announcement, Deep Sihag Sisai, National General Secretary, Convenor Mahasangam Yatra, International Mandir Prabandhak Council, said, “IMPC is a movement to revive the lost glory of Indian temples across the country and this Yatra is a concentrated effort to bring lost devotees to 108 shiva temples of importance in the country. Mahasamgam Yatra is a spiritual marathon that will connect the entire country in this auspicious month of Kumbh.”

“Our platform is deeply rooted in spirituality, and the Mahasamgam Yatra offers an ideal opportunity for us to engage with Indian devotees at large. We are honored to play a part in restoring the ancient glory of temples across the country. Fueled by devotion, we wholeheartedly express our gratitude to the International Mandir Prabhandak Council (IMPC) for graciously accepting our contribution to this significant Yatra.” Said Jagriti Motwani, promoter, Bhagva.

About International Mandir Prabhandhak Council:

International Mandir Prabhandhak Council (IMPC) is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to revitalizing Indian temples and cultural sites through its Indian temple restoration projects. By harnessing the collective efforts of communities, private enterprises, and governments, IMPC focuses on preserving heritage, uplifting communities, and promoting environmental sustainability via different committees like Temple Development and Preservation Committee, Development Committee for Temple Workers, Bharat Jal Samrakshan Committee, Shakti Bharat Mission and Community Upliftment and Service Committee.

About Bhagva:

Bhagva is a global spiritual platform dedicated to serving devotees by providing Pooja services to individuals, corporations, and organizations around the world. The platform is committed to enhancing the welfare, skills, and development of Pujaris, who play an essential role in guiding individuals in their spiritual journeys and upholding Hindu dharma. Furthering its mission, Bhagva is actively involved in empowering women and underrepresented groups by offering skill education related to Pooja articles. This includes training in making items such as agarbattis (incense sticks), solar diyas, and various artifacts, enabling them to partake in economic and cultural activities. Through these initiatives, Bhagva not only fosters spiritual growth but also contributes to the socio-economic advancement of communities. With a holistic approach, the organization supports the preservation of traditional practices while promoting sustainable livelihoods, thereby making a positive impact in the lives of many across the globe.