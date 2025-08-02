Mahashay Rajeev Gulati : Strengthening the Vision and Legacy of MDH

When it comes to Spices , MDH is generally the first name that comes to mind. For decades now, different spices have been available in Indian & World kitchens under the name Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH). After the Demise of Mahashay Dharampal Gulati Ji, the Spice King of India, his son Mahashay Rajeev Gulati quietly but assertively leads the company into a new era, upholding its rich legacy and ever expanding it.

The foundation of MDH was laid back in 1919, when Mahashay Chunnilal Gulati Ji started a small spice shop in Sialkot, the pre-Partition India (now Pakistan). The business was brought back to life in India after Partition by the late Sh Dharampal Gulati ji, who arrived in Delhi. Over the decades, he built MDH into one of India’s most loved brands, with his face on product packets and television ads almost everywhere.

Presently, Mahashayji's son, Mr Rajeev Gulati is steering the company into the future. He operates with a strategic mindset- modernizing operations, setting up new ultra modern production plants across the country and ever stronger emphasis on quality.

Mahashay Rajeev Gulati has increased sales many fold by strategizing expansion, adding new products, strengthening marketing principles and aggressively entering the international arena. Presently, under his stewardship, MDH products are sold across the world and the imprint is only getting bigger.

While the international expansions are strong evidence for the global approach of MDH, the roots of the company still run very deep into the Indian culture.

One of Rajeev’s most defining traits as a business leader has been his dedication to preserving & strengthening the core values that his father stood for. MDH has long been associated not just with spices but with philanthropy and social responsibility also.

Mahashay Rajeev Gulati hasn’t just continued those efforts, he has expanded them, working on special causes and strengthening the company’s philanthropic presence. From health care to education, he has taken forward these projects with renewed energy, ensuring that MDH remains and grows not only as a commercial enterprise but a socially conscious legacy brand.

Under his leadership, MDH remains committed to its roots as an Indian Multinational. He has been in advertisements to subtly reinforce consumer trust and maintain the emotional link that the Indian public has held for so long towards the brand. This blend of tradition-as-well-as-future vision sets him apart. He feels the brand has enormous emotional equity and is building on that very core strength of the brand—authenticity, trust, and quality.

Mahashay Rajeev Gulati is not just preserving the past, he’s actively re-imagining the MDH legacy for the future. Under his leadership, the brand has witnessed impressive growth, all while maintaining the foundational values that have defined it for over a century.