Mahindra Thar vs Thar Roxx: Which One Should Be Your Next Off‑Road Icon? | Image: Initiative Desk

In the world of off-roading, the Mahindra Thar has long been a legendary name. With the arrival of the Thar Roxx, the legacy gets a bolder, techier and more performance-driven sibling. But which one should you pick for your next great adventure? Let's compare and decode the off-road DNA of both these beasts.

Architecture and Platform: Muscle Meets Modern

Both SUVs are built to conquer, but the foundation makes all the difference. With the newer Thar Roxx, Mahindra has made some substantial changes that make the SUV even more powerful. But does that mean the Thar lacks quality when it comes to vehicle architecture? That’s surely not the scenario. Here’s what they have to offer -



Mahindra Thar Roxx



- Built on M_GLYDE Platform



- High-strength steel chassis



- Longer wheelbase means greater comfort and stability



- Designed for better torsional rigidity



- Smooth body surfaces with tough stance



Thar



- 3rd Gen Body-on-Frame chassis



- Proven ruggedness for all-terrain challenges



- Compact dimensions, tighter turning radius



- Electric Driveline Disconnect for 4x2 ↔ 4x4 shift



Engine & Performance: Where Power Roars

Both the Mahindra Thar and Thar Roxx get robust powertrains, but the Roxx adds extra torque and tuning for serious off-road play.



Variant

Engine Type

-Max Power

-Max Torque

Thar Roxx (Petrol)

- 2.0L mStallion TGDI

- 130 kW

- 380 Nm



Thar Roxx (Diesel)

- 2.2L mHawk CRDI

- 128.6 kW

- 400 Nm



Thar (Petrol)

- 2.0L mStallion TGDI

- 112 kW

- 300–320 Nm



Thar (Diesel)

- 1.5L / 2.2L mHawk CRDe

- 87.2–97 kW

- 300 Nm



So, the Thar Roxx offers higher torque and power, making it a better option for extreme trails and long-distance climbs. But the Thar does not lag behind. It still offers strong low-end torque and is ideal for recreational off-roading and city driving.

Suspension and Ride Quality: Comfort Off the Beaten Track

Here’s where the Mahindra Thar Roxx really flexes its engineering muscle.

Thar Roxx



- Front: Double Wishbone + FDD & MTV-CL Dampers



- Rear: Watt’s Linkage + HRS + FDD



- AHRS (Advanced Hydraulic Rebound Stop) – best body control



- Superior handling on bad roads and rocky terrain



Thar



- Front: Independent Front Suspension



- Rear: Multi-Link Suspension



- Offers good stability but not as advanced



- Lacks AHRS, making it less smooth on undulated roads

Wheels, Dimensions & Off-Road Presence

Now, when considering an SUV for off-road adventures, it’s very important to take into consideration the build of the vehicle. Size, stance, and wheel articulation matter when you’re heading off-road. It not only offers greater stability but also better control.



Wheel Size

Thar Roxx: R19 All-Terrain

Thar: R18 All-Terrain



Length

Thar Roxx: 4428 mm

Thar: 3985 mm



Width

Thar Roxx: 1870 mm

Thar: 1820 mm



Height

Thar Roxx: 1923 mm

Thar: 1850 mm



Water Wading Depth

Thar Roxx: 650 mm

Thar: 650 mm

So, the Thar Roxx is longer and more planted. It has bigger wheels and higher wheel arches, which offer a stronger presence. Although both models handle water crossings well, the Thar is easier to park and navigate in cities.



4XPLOR Modes & Drive Features

When the terrain gets tricky, both SUVs are ready, but Roxx brings in smarter tech.



Thar Roxx



- 4XPLOR Terrain Modes – Mud, Sand, Snow



- Zip & Zoom Drive Modes



- CrawlSmart auto throttle adjustment for climbing



- Electronic Locking Differential (ELD)



- Better suited for high-altitude or desert off-roading



Thar



- Manual 4x4 Transfer Case



- Hill Hold + Hill Descent Control



- More traditional, mechanical engagement



- Reliable for everyday off-roaders and enthusiasts

Safety & Stability: Ready for the Unexpected



What makes a vehicle truly suited for off-roading conditions is how safe it is?

Here’s how both SUVs keep you safe while you explore the unknown.



Thar Roxx



- ADAS Level 2- includes 10 advanced features



- Forward Collision Warning and Emergency Braking



- ADAS trained for Indian roads



- First in segment with ELD & AHRS for enhanced safety



Thar



- Dual Airbags, ABS, Roll Cage



- 3-Point Seatbelts for all seats



- Hill Descent & Traction Assist



- Functional, proven, but less tech-loaded

Which One Should You Choose?

Both vehicles serve different adventure personalities. Your decision comes down to usage, budget and thrill expectations.



Choose Thar Roxx if:



- You want top-tier off-road tech



- You’re into extreme terrain exploration



- You want a futuristic, refined 5-seater SUV



- You appreciate ADAS and high-end handling



- You want segment-first features and next-gen design



Choose Thar if:



- You love manual controls



- You want rugged durability at a budget



- You enjoy weekend getaways + occasional trails



- You prefer compact, easy-to-drive dimensions



- You're okay with fewer electronics and a more mechanical feel



Final Verdict