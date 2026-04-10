Mahindra University Launches B.Tech LL.B. (Hons.) Programme Bridging Law and Emerging Technologies; Admissions Now Open

In response to the rapidly evolving intersection of law and technology, Mahindra University has announced the launch of its B.Tech LL.B. (Hons.) programme, a future-focused offering designed to equip students with a deep understanding of both legal frameworks and emerging technological domains.

As industries increasingly navigate complex regulatory environments shaped by advancements in artificial intelligence, data protection, cybersecurity, fintech, and digital ecosystems, the demand for professionals with interdisciplinary expertise has grown significantly. The newly introduced programme seeks to address this gap by integrating core legal education with technological literacy and practical exposure.

The B.Tech LL.B. (Hons.) programme at Mahindra University offers a comprehensive curriculum that combines foundational legal principles with specialized insights into technology-driven sectors. Students will gain exposure to contemporary areas such as AI governance, privacy laws, cyber regulations, and financial technologies, enabling them to engage meaningfully with modern legal challenges.

A key highlight of the programme is its emphasis on experiential learning. Students will participate in internships, moot courts, hackathons, and industry-led engagements, ensuring they develop not only academic knowledge but also practical skills and real-world perspectives. This approach aims to prepare graduates for diverse career pathways across law firms, corporate legal teams, regulatory bodies, and technology-driven enterprises.

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Speaking on the launch, E.R. Jayaram, Professor & Dean, School of Law, Dean, School of Law, Mahindra University, said:



"The future of law lies at the intersection of legal reasoning and technological understanding. With the B.Tech LL.B. (Hons.) programme, we are creating a new generation of professionals who are not only grounded in legal fundamentals but are also equipped to navigate and shape the regulatory frameworks of emerging technologies. Our focus is on building future-ready lawyers who can engage with innovation responsibly and effectively."

With admissions now open, Mahindra University invites aspiring students to be part of a programme that reflects the changing contours of the legal profession and the increasing convergence of law with technology.

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