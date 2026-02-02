Manan Kabaria: Redefining Hospitality And Living Through Structure And Experience

Gujarat is known as the land of businessmen. This place produced multiple wealth creators who contributed significantly to the country's growth through their vision, hard work, and entrepreneurial skills. Manan Kabaria is one such name who takes this legacy forward to create a significant difference in the world we live in today. In business circles, he is officially known as Kabaria Manankumar Jivanbhai.

Primarily engaged in enterprise management, hospitality, and asset-focused living businesses, he is more focused on long-term value creation. His businesses are built on the strong principles of a disciplined and systematic approach that prioritise compliance, stability, and long-term, sustainable growth.

His approach challenges the assumption that experiential businesses must compromise on structure. Instead, he views structure as the enabler of consistency and quality. His compliance-driven approach and practical decision-making helped him manage, scale, and develop his professional journey. He has enriching experience across multiple sectors, where he serves as a leader helping shape planning, governance oversight, and operational execution.

At the heart of Manan Kabaria’s hospitality vision lies Kabaria Hospitality Private Limited, the parent company that oversees and shapes a growing portfolio of hospitality and lifestyle ventures designed for modern travellers and evolving living needs.

Built on the principles of structured operations and service excellence, Kabaria Hospitality Private Limited focuses on creating experiences that are refined, reliable, and sustainable over the long term. The company’s approach blends professional management with thoughtful design, ensuring every venture delivers both comfort and consistency.

One of its flagship ventures, Lion’s Den Resort reflects a deep respect for nature and thoughtful hospitality. Spread across 100 acres amidst the Gir, the resort has 88 villas and has been developed with careful attention to the land as existing trees were completely preserved, and the natural ecology was left untouched. Valued at ₹200 crore, it offers immersive stays that balance comfort with the calm of nature. Every experience is designed to feel natural and meaningful.

For Manan Kabaria, experiential hospitality is not about excess, but intention. The focus remains on curated offerings, sustainable operations, and service standards that guests can rely on. By embedding systems into hospitality operations, he ensures that guest-centric experiences are not dependent on chance but on repeatable, scalable processes.

This systems-driven mindset also extends into managed living solutions through Kabaria Living Private Limited’s M Living PG, with a valuation of around ₹100 crore. Designed especially for working professionals and students moving to Ahmedabad from outside the city, M Living addresses one of the biggest challenges of PG living - reliable, hygienic food, laundry, and housekeeping services and relaxing game zones and chilling AC Library for distraction free study. So, in a nutshell, M Living offers ‘home, away from home’ service in the form of a PG in Ambawadi, Ahmedabad.

In a rapidly urbanising environment, where rising living costs and inflation are making rental accommodation unaffordable for many, Kabaria Living Private Limited has developed well-managed PG accommodation that addresses this growing challenge. These male specific PGs prioritise safety, hygiene, and operational efficiency while keeping the costs under control. M Living PG offers premium guest accommodation that delivers a comfortable, luxurious and cost-effective living experience. This PG ensures that the residents not only live but enjoy the experience here with lifestyle amenities such as box cricket, table tennis, and pickle ball.

Additionally, Manan Kabaria has been one of the pioneers in bringing Polo back to Gujarat and played a significant role in the recently held Ahmedabad Polo Tournament in the town. His engagement with premium platforms such as the Gujarat Polo Club, by sponsoring the tournament as well, further illustrates this intersection of experience and structure. In addition to the sponsorship and other significant roles he played throughout the event, he went a step further by owning a women's polo team and challenged the conventions and redefined what participation truly looks like.

It reflects his alignment with curated experiences, heritage-driven engagement, and disciplined execution, values that mirror his broader business approach.

Upcoming projects, including Lion’s Hill at Gir Forest and an additional large-scale M Living PG development in Ghuma, continue this trajectory. These initiatives focus on experiential living, eco-sensitive planning, and scalable operations, reinforcing Manan Kabaria’s belief that hospitality and living assets must be designed for longevity.

These two projects seek an initial investment of ₹80 Cr (₹50 Cr for Lion's Hill at Gir Forest and ₹30 Cr for M Living PG at Ghuma Ahmedabad).

In redefining these sectors, Manan Kabaria demonstrates that experience and structure are not opposites. When thoughtfully aligned, they create environments that are not only enjoyable but sustainable, spaces where comfort, governance, and long-term value coexist.