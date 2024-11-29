MANOJ PUNAMIYA DISCUSSES RICL'S TURNAROUND: A COMMITMENT TO LUXURY AND CONNECTIVITY

In an exclusive interview, Manoj Punamiya, the dynamic CEO of Royal India Corporation Limited (RICL), shares insights into the company’s remarkable transformation and its strategic vision for the future. With a commitment to luxury and connectivity, RICL is making significant strides in the competitive real estate market. Punamiya highlights the Kalyan Marina project as a cornerstone of this revival, emphasizing its role in redefining urban living through thoughtful design and modern amenities.

Some excerpts of the interview :-

Q: RICL has seen a significant transformation recently. Can you elaborate on what led to this turnaround? The Kalyan Marina project appears to be a key part of this revival. What makes it so special?

Manoj Punamiya : Our recent achievements reflect not just a recovery but a renaissance for Royal India Corporation Limited (RICL). We've undertaken a comprehensive assessment of our operations, which has allowed us to eliminate past losses and streamline our processes. This strategic overhaul has positioned us to not only stabilize but also accelerate our growth trajectory, ensuring it aligns seamlessly with our ambitious vision for the future. The Kalyan Marina project is particularly significant in this context. It represents more than just another development; it is a testament to our commitment to redefining urban living. We envision a space where luxury meets connectivity, an environment where residents can enjoy high-quality amenities while remaining well-connected to the heart of the city. By incorporating thoughtful design, sustainable practices, and cutting-edge technology, we aim to set new benchmarks for modern living. This project promises luxurious living spaces in a prime location, making it a pivotal component of our growth strategy. We believe that by investing in developments that prioritize the needs and desires of today's urban dwellers, we can create thriving communities that not only enhance our portfolio but also contribute positively to the urban landscape.

Q. What are the strategic initiatives you are focusing on moving forward?

Manoj Punamiya : We are entering an exciting phase of expansion and innovation. Our focus is on high-potential projects like Kalyan Marina, Juhu, and Kalyan APMC. For instance, Kalyan Marina is expected to generate over a hundred crores in earnings over the next three years, further solidifying our position in the competitive real estate landscape. We are also currently in talks for a plot in Juhu, projected to yield significant revenue. This illustrates our ability to capitalize on prime locations, and we believe it will play a crucial role in our growth.

Q. RICL is also exploring a partnership with MHADA at Kalyan APMC. What can you tell us about that?

Manoj Punamiya: This partnership is a strategic focus on large-scale, impactful developments that are designed to meet the evolving needs of urban residents. By collaborating with MHADA for the Kalyan APMC project, we are committing to a vision that goes beyond mere construction. The project will encompass over a lakh square feet of residential and commercial space, which not only signifies a substantial footprint in the market but also highlights our dedication to creating integrated communities. We understand that modern urban living requires a balance of residential options and commercial amenities, and this development aims to provide both.