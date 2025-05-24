Manu Singh Makes a Powerful Debut in Interrogation, Piyush Dinesh Gupta’s Gritty New Thriller

New Delhi: A new face is turning heads in Indian cinema—and it’s not because of glamour or glitter, but grit. In Interrogation, the latest suspense thriller directed by Ajoy Verma Raja and produced by Piyush Dinesh Gupta, newcomer Manu Singh steps into the frame with a quiet intensity that refuses to be ignored.

Straight from the bylanes of Delhi, Manu Singh’s rise wasn’t scripted—it was felt. A quiet observer with a performer’s soul, he honed his craft in school plays and silent daydreams. But for years, the dream flickered in the shadows of rejections and unread emails—until fate finally knocked.

That is, until one misfired audition—with a crooked moustache and frayed nerves—unexpectedly turned the tide. A friend’s nudge led to one more try. That try brought him to Piyush.

“Raw. Unfiltered. Honest.” That’s how Piyush Dinesh Gupta describes the spark he saw. And it was that spark that landed Manu the lead role of Vishal Parashar—a man caught in a tangle of conscience and consequence.

To become Vishal, Manu didn’t just perform—he lived every emotion. From courtrooms to silent nights and self-imposed fasts, he dove deep into guilt, doubt, and loneliness to bring raw truth to the screen.

Sharing the screen with veterans Rajpal Yadav and Yashpal Sharma, Manu doesn’t just hold his own—he delivers a performance that lingers. Shot against the stark beauty of Ladakh, Interrogation blends psychological tension with emotional depth.

Backed by Piyush Dinesh Gupta’s production house Naam Mein Kya Rakha Hai and Aryan Brothers led by Kunwar Pragy Arya & Inderveer, the film premieres on Zee5 on May 30, 2025.