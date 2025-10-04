Maris Vijay Gears Up for His Upcoming Song with A.R. Rahman’s Blessings

Chennai, India: Music director and composer Maris Vijay, who has worked across Kollywood, Bollywood, and Hollywood, has announced the release of his latest song from the Tamil film Vattakhanal. The first single, “Unnake Unnaka”, was launched by the legendary A.R. Rahman, which Maris Vijay calls a dream come true and one of the proudest moments of his career.

He also thanked Deva sir, whose music has been a constant inspiration, and expressed gratitude to Mano sir for bringing him into the project while celebrating the debut of Dhruvan Mano as Hero. Maris Vijay also acknowledged MPR Films – A. Mathiyazhagan sir and Skyline Cinemas – R. M. Rajesh sir for their support.

Maris Vijay has built his career by blending classical Indian roots with modern global sounds. Along with films, he has produced commercial albums in Hindi, Tamil, and English, showcasing his versatility as a composer. His deep experience in recording, mixing, sequencing, and composing has helped him emerge as a distinctive voice in the industry.

In recent years, he has been actively working in Bollywood, creating music for Hindi films, while his Hollywood collaborations continue to bring Indian sounds to international platforms. He also launched his own music label, M-Muzik, and was honoured with the Best Music Programmer (India) Award from the UK for “Sambavii Saranam.”

The first single, “Unnake Unnaka”, is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube Saregama Tamil. The second single, “Sirani Silanika (Rowdy Kachari),” has also been released under the blessings of Deva, adding to the excitement around Vattakhanal.

About Maris Vijay

Maris Vijay is an Indian composer, singer, and music director whose projects span Kollywood, Bollywood, and Hollywood. Inspired by A.R. Rahman, Ilaiyaraaja, and Deva, he continues to create music that connects with audiences across cultures.