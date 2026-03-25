 Medicaps University Students Step into Fields for Real-World Agricultural Training

Degrees mean little if they cannot travel beyond the classroom. Medicaps University seems to have taken that seriously — its Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) programme moves students out of lecture halls and into working farms, with the deliberate goal of producing graduates who are field-ready, not just examination-ready.

The seventh semester of the B.Sc. (Hons.) Agriculture programme at this university includes RAWE, an initiative which lets students study natural rural environments through direct experience. Students live among the farmers they work with — and that proximity is the point. The challenges are real, the seasons don't wait, and whatever was learned in the classroom must now prove its worth in the field.

The programme took root in Amachandan village, Rau, during the 2025 academic cycle. Sixty-six students were paired with local farmers through the Kharif season — four months of hands-on engagement where classroom learning met the reality of working soil. What emerged was less a training exercise and more a genuine exchange: students brought their textbook understanding to the field, and the field, in turn, taught them what no textbook could.

Students at the field level practise multiple scientific interventions which aim to boost farm results. Soil was sampled and tested. Nutrients were balanced. Pests were managed through IPM protocols, better crop varieties were introduced, and mulching was brought into regular practice. The aim running through all of it was the same — crops that thrive, resources that stretch further, and costs that don't eat into what farmers actually take home.

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At its core, the RAWE programme is built around outcomes, not just activity. The target is concrete: a 20 per cent rise in farm productivity alongside a 20 per cent reduction in input costs. For students, these numbers are not merely benchmarks — they become the lens through which learning happens, connecting academic study directly to the realities of agricultural development on the ground.

Students participate in agricultural extension systems and rural development programs through their fieldwork. The students study ongoing programs while they observe how these programs operate at the grassroots level. The program requires students to develop essential skills which include communication skills and leadership abilities and analytical thinking capabilities and problem-solving skills because these skills are necessary for successful work with farming communities.

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The RAWE experience is further supported by industry and extension linkages. Students receive real-world industrial exposure through their work and internship programs with National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. and Starfield Crop Science and Vigour Seeds and E-Fasal and Samadhan Agro and Bhoot Krishi Farm. The partnerships between Manav Chetana Vikas Kendra and Viransh Agritech enable farmer training and agricultural advisory services which help students learn about rural development methods.