Meet the Entrepreneurs Who Are Building Solutions, Not Just Startups

In today’s fast-evolving business landscape, a new breed of entrepreneurs is moving beyond conventional startup models to focus on solving real-world problems. These individuals are building purpose-driven ventures rooted in innovation, practicality, and impact. Their work reflects a shift from chasing scale alone to creating meaningful, sustainable solutions that address genuine market needs.

Mohit Gupta – Founder, Expression 360 Services India Ltd

Mohit Gupta, Founder of Expression 360 Services India Ltd, is building integrated solutions that are reshaping how communication and events operate at scale. At Expression 360, creativity, technology, and innovation converge to deliver seamless, one-stop ecosystems across industries. From digitising large-scale platforms like World Food India 2025 and AAHAR 2026 to engineering immersive, data-led environments, the focus remains on measurable impact, efficiency, and scalability. By combining storytelling with intelligent infrastructure and operational depth, the company is building a connected ecosystem that signals a fundamental industry shift.

Ashwani Kumar Sharma - Founder, eSign Web Services

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Ashwani Kumar Sharma is the Founder of eSign Web Services, an SEO and digital marketing agency with its office located in New Delhi, India. With nearly two decades of hands-on experience, he began his journey in 2007 with a strong focus on search behaviour, data-driven marketing, and performance-led digital strategies at a time when the global digital landscape was still evolving.

Under his leadership, eSign Web Services has grown into a trusted digital growth partner for businesses across more than 25 countries. The agency specialises in AI-powered digital marketing solutions, including AI-driven SEO, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), PPC advertising, social media marketing, content marketing, web design and development, and local SEO.

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Ashwani is known for his execution-focused approach, combining technology with practical business understanding to deliver measurable outcomes. Backed by 1,500+ online reviews worldwide, he continues to guide the agency toward scalable, ethical, and future-ready digital growth. To explore collaboration opportunities, visit https://www.esignwebservices.com

Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, Founder, Aaranya

Priya Scindia is the founder of Aaranya, a purpose-driven fashion venture rooted in the cultural legacy of Gwalior. Drawing inspiration from her heritage and the history of the Scindias, she set out to reimagine traditional design for a contemporary audience. Her vision goes beyond aesthetics. Priya has built Aaranya as a platform for local artisans, enabling them to showcase their craftsmanship and access wider markets.

With a strong focus on community and sustainability, she works closely with craftsmen to blend traditional techniques with modern sensibilities. Through Aaranya, Priya Scindia is preserving heritage while creating livelihoods, positioning her brand as a meaningful intersection of culture, craft, and conscious entrepreneurship.

Arpita Sharma - Principal Architect and Founder of Atelier Astil

Arpita Sharma is one of the youngest faces in the Architecture Industry who leads and has founded a global multidisciplinary design studio. She established the practice at 22 during the COVID-19 pandemic, building it independently without external funding. The studio works across corporate campuses, hospitality, museums, ultra luxury residences, and community-focused developments, including spaces for working women and senior citizens. Her work spans projects in India, Dubai, Europe, and Africa, with over 6 million square feet designed. She focuses on research-driven, climate-responsive architecture, integrating passive strategies, material innovation, and long-life systems to create sustainable spaces that enhance environmental performance and human wellbeing.

Priyanka Lugani- Founder, Alma Kids

Founded in 2019, Alma Kids began as a conscious learning platform rooted in Child-Led Learning, focusing on nurturing both internal and external development in early childhood. Under Priyanka Lugani's vision, it has evolved into a global, conscious brand that goes beyond products, offering thoughtfully designed toys alongside immersive physical learning experiences. Music and sound remain integral, while healing methods are woven through sound, play, and formulations. A strong emphasis is also placed on conscious eating, encouraging children to eat a rainbow through local, organic, and gut-friendly foods.

Priyanka Lugani's approach reflects a deeper purpose: creating environments where children can grow holistically rather than conform to rigid systems. In an ecosystem often driven by scale and valuation, Alma Kids stands out by focusing on intent-led evolution and building solutions that prioritise a child’s well-being, creativity, and natural development over conventional metrics of success.

Rajvansh Arora - Founder, AN45 and Travls.io

While most 18-year-olds are just beginning to explore career paths, Rajvansh Arora is already building real-world solutions across industries. Starting young in the pharmaceutical sector, he developed a practical understanding of business early on. Today, through AN45, he is reshaping skincare with a design-first, premium approach, while Travls.io tackles a larger problem: making global travel and payments seamless through blockchain integration. Rather than simply launching startups, Arora is focused on solving gaps in how modern consumers experience products and services. His journey reflects a new mindset, where age is no barrier, and impact comes from execution, not waiting for the “right time” to begin.

Dr. (Vaidya) Vivek Ahuja - Founder, Veddhama

With over 16 years of excellence in Ayurvedic medicine and hospital administration, Dr. (Vaidya) Vivek Ahuja stands among India’s most respected voices in holistic healthcare. A TEDx speaker, visionary physician, and entrepreneur, he has successfully treated more than 10,000+ patients through his expertise in Nadi Pariksha and Panchakarma. As the Founder of Veddhama and Director of four multispecialty hospitals across Punjab and Haryana, he continues to bridge Ayurveda with modern medicine, making wellness accessible to all. Dr. Ahuja has been honoured by the Scientist and former President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, awarded as the Best Ayurvedic Doctor by Hon’ble Nayab Singh Saini, Chief Minister of Haryana, and conferred with the Dhanwantri Award by the Punjab Government. His Instagram handle @dr.vivekahuja, followed by over 1.21 lakh people, spreads awareness on preventive health and Ayurvedic living.

Mayan Bansal - Co-founder, The Blind Spot Media