Meet The Healthcare Leaders Who Are Transforming Lives Through Care, Innovation & Excellence

1.Dr. Sanket Mehta, Founder & Lead Surgical Oncologist, SSO Cancer Hospital

Dr. Sanket Mehta is the Founder and Lead Surgical Oncologist at Surgical Speciality Oncology (SSO) Cancer Hospital and one of India’s pioneering specialists in Cytoreductive Surgery (CRS), HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy), and intra-operative ultrasound-guided liver surgery. Widely recognised for managing complex abdominal cancers, he combines surgical precision with compassionate, patient-centred care. He has performed more than 2,300 Cytoreductive Surgery procedures and over 3000 minimally invasive cancer surgeries including robotic cancer surgeries. His expertise includes gastrointestinal, colorectal, hepatobiliary, liver, peritoneal surface, and advanced abdominal cancers. Respected for ethical practice, excellent peri-operative outcomes, and clinical leadership, he mentors aspiring surgical oncologists and supports the Cancer Charity Trust, helping underprivileged patients access quality cancer treatment. Under his leadership, SSO delivers multidisciplinary, research-driven, personalised cancer care focused on innovation, integrity, and improved patient outcomes.

2. Dr. Aishwarya Nupur, Co - Founder & Director, Eraya Fertility

Dr. Aishwarya Nupur is a leading fertility specialist and reproductive medicine expert with over 14 years of experience in helping individuals and couples navigate their fertility journey. As the Lead Consultant and Director of Eraya Fertility, a state-of-the-art fertility centre, she is committed to delivering evidence-based, patient-centric fertility care through advanced reproductive technologies and personalized treatment approaches.

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She holds an MBBS, MS (ObGyn), Fellowship in Reproductive Medicine, and a Diploma in Advanced Fertility. Over the years, Dr. Nupur has successfully managed a wide range of infertility cases and is particularly recognized for her expertise in Fertility Preservation and Recurrent Implantation Failure.

Through her leadership at Eraya Fertility, Dr. Nupur is dedicated to advancing fertility awareness, women's reproductive health, fertility preservation, and accessible fertility care across India.

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3. Dr. Nandita Palshetkar Pioneer in Reproductive Medicine | IVF Specialist | Global Advocate for Women’s Health

Dr. Nandita Palshetkar is one of India’s most respected pioneers in reproductive medicine and infertility management, with over three decades of distinguished clinical, academic and leadership experience. As Scientific Director & Head of the Bloom IVF Unit at Lilavati Hospital Mumbai and as Medical Director of Bloom IVF centres across India, she has played a transformative role in advancing assisted reproductive technologies in India and helping thousands of couples realise their dream of parenthood.

An eminent obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Palshetkar has been at the forefront of the evolution of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) in India, making world-class fertility care accessible to a wider population.

4.Dr. M.D. Sindhura, Founder and Consultant Dermatologist, Skin Riva Clinics

Dr. M.D. Sindhura, Founder and Consultant Dermatologist at Skin Riva Clinics, Manikonda–Narsingi, Hyderabad, is committed to delivering ethical, evidence-based dermatology with a patient-first approach. With over a decade of clinical experience, she has treated more than 10,000 patients and performed over 2,000 dermatological procedures. Her expertise includes acne, acne scars, hair loss, scalp disorders, pigmentation, laser dermatology, and regenerative hair therapies. Dr. Sindhura believes that accurate diagnosis, patient education, and personalised treatment plans are the foundation of lasting results, with procedures recommended only when genuinely necessary. Through Skin Riva Clinics, she combines advanced technology with compassion, transparency, and scientific excellence to help patients achieve long-term skin and hair health.

5. Lakshmi Kale, Head Nutritionist, Nutrition In Sync

Lakshmi Kale is the Head Nutritionist at Nutrition In Sync, bringing over nine years of expertise to women's hormonal health, weight management, diabetes, perimenopause, and gut health. Holding an M.Sc. in Nutrition & Dietetics, a DHA license, and credentials as a Diabetes Educator, she blends clinical precision with deeply personalised care. Through Nutrition In Sync's flagship One Program, Lakshmi has guided clients through transformative journeys. From managing undiagnosed thyroid conditions and easing endometriosis symptoms to achieving sustainable weight loss. Her tailored diet plans, supplement protocols, and constant support have earned heartfelt patient trust. Lakshmi's vision is a healthcare model rooted in natural, root-cause solutions, empowering individuals to heal holistically and reclaim lasting energy, balance, and well-being.

6. Mr Anish Kaushal, CEO, Medekom Ventures (DSS Group of Companies) and Spokesperson for Tulsa Pro (an incision-free and radiation-free medical procedure for prostate cancer)

With nearly two decades of experience in medical diagnostics, imaging, endoscopy, and minimally invasive technologies, Anish Kaushal is a leading voice in healthcare innovation.

As the CEO of Medekom Ventures and DSS Group of Companies, he leads strategic initiatives to bring world-class medical technologies to India through collaborations with leading global medical device companies.

Among his key contributions has been the introduction of Tulsa Pro in India, an incision-free treatment platform for prostate disease. By bringing this next-generation precision therapy to the country, he has helped expand access to minimally invasive treatment options that prioritize patient safety and preserve quality of life.

Under his leadership, Medekom Ventures continues to enable healthcare providers across India to adopt globally proven technologies that enhance patient outcomes.

7. Dr. Niyti Dhawan is a Senior Consultant Dermatologist and Founder of Advanced Wellness, a premier aesthetic clinic in Gurgaon offering advanced skin, laser, and hair restoration treatments. With over a decade of experience, she is recognised as one of the pioneers of Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy in the Delhi NCR region. Her expertise includes regenerative aesthetics, laser skin rejuvenation, body contouring, permanent hair reduction, and advanced hair restoration. Dr Dhawan has also made significant contributions to dermatological research through publications on PRP and Platelet-Rich Fibrin (PRF), reflecting her commitment to innovation, evidence-based practice, and excellence in patient care.

8. Dr. Debanjoy Goswami, the founder and visionary behind DGCosmetico, DG Derma Clinic & Academy, and DGCosmetico Luxe

Dr. Debanjoy Goswami is an entrepreneur, healthcare professional, and skincare innovator whose journey reflects determination and vision. Starting with an investment of just ₹10,000, he built DGCosmetico into a thriving business with an annual turnover exceeding ₹3 crore. He later expanded his vision through DG Derma Clinic & Academy and the premium skincare brand DGCosmetico Luxe. Committed to science-backed skincare, customer trust, and professional education, Dr Goswami has empowered consumers and aspiring aesthetic professionals alike. His achievements include several prestigious national awards and widespread media recognition. Focused on innovation, research, and global expansion, he continues to build brands that improve lives while inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs to pursue success with resilience, purpose, and integrity.

9. A Doctor Who Restores Hope: Dr. Priya R. Nair

At a time when mental health awareness is gaining momentum, Dr. Priya R. Nair is leading with compassion and excellence. A Hyderabad-based psychiatrist, she graduated as the State First Rank Holder from Pushpagiri Medical College under the Kerala University of Health Sciences and was mentored by renowned psychiatrist Dr. Roy A. Kallivayalil. Through Neya Psychiatric Clinic, she provides evidence-based psychiatric care while offering free consultations to underserved patients. Honoured with the 2026 Times of India Health Excellence Award, the APJ Abdul Kalam Award, and featured in Forbes India, Dr. Nair continues to challenge stigma and inspire hope through dedicated service.