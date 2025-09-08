Meet The Talwar Brothers: How Two Young Entrepreneurs Are Redefining Rajasthan’s Hospitality Landscape | Image: Initiative Desk

Jodhpur, Rajasthan (India), September 6th, 2025: Working with your brother sounds like a nightmare. Ask anyone who’s tried it. But Ishaan and Akshit Talwar figured out something most siblings can’t: how to run a business together without killing each other.

The secret? They have mastered the art of staying in their own lanes.

Ishaan talks to clients, plans expansion, and thinks about where HST Hospitality should be in five years. Akshit fixes problems, manages day-to-day operations, and makes sure guests actually have good experiences. They don’t step on each other’s work.

“We’re different people,” Ishaan admits. “I get excited about new partnerships and big ideas. Akshit cares more about whether the AC works in room 204.”

Both matter, obviously.

How the Brothers Split Their Work

Ishaan spends his time on growth stuff, meeting potential partners, scouting new locations, and figuring out expansion plans. This led them to take the initiative for Jawai’s wildlife tourism and Udaipur’s heritage experiences.

His F&B background shows up in everything. When HST takes over a property, Ishaan redesigns the restaurant menu, rethinks the bar concept, and makes sure the food actually tastes good. Local Rajasthani flavors are mixed with what international guests expect.

“You can have the best rooms in Jodhpur, but if your dal tastes like water, people remember that,” he says.

Akshit handles the less glamorous stuff that actually keeps hotels running. Guest complaints, staff training, and making sure housekeeping shows up on time. He built systems that let HST manage multiple properties without everything falling apart.

He’s also the numbers guy. When HST transforms an abandoned property into a profitable villa, Akshit figures out the cost structure that makes it work.

Growing Up in Hospitality

The brothers didn’t plan to work together. They just both ended up caring about the same things: good food, happy guests, and properties that actually make money.

HST started in 2016, and they’ve been learning as they go. Turning shut-down hotels into successful properties, transforming abandoned houses into villas that people actually want to book.

“We made plenty of mistakes early on,” Akshit laughs. “But we kept fixing them.”

Their approach works because they divide responsibilities based on what they’re actually good at, not what sounds impressive. Ishaan handles the vision stuff. Akshit makes sure it happens correctly.

Now they’re expanding beyond Jodhpur, bringing their approach to wildlife tourism in Jawai and heritage experiences in Udaipur. Different markets, same principle: figure out what guests really want, then deliver it properly.

For two brothers running a business together, that’s working pretty well.

