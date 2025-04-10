Meet the Viral Dubey Sisters: Internet Sensations Who Decided to Pursue Government Exams and Cracked CTET

Speaking about their journey on the ‘Dare to Dream’ podcast hosted by Anil Nagar, CEO and Founder, Adda247 the sisters’ shared the numerous struggles they faced during the early phases of their journey. Despite the hardships their father, a music teacher, and their mother, a social worker, always supported their dreams. During the COVID-19 lockdown, when stage shows came to a halt, financial hardships forced them to reconsider their path. During this time the sisters realised the volatility of online popularity and shifted their focus towards academics aspiring to build a reputable career and financially supporting their family. During their CTET prep, this candid singing video of Shalini went viral and was showered with love by netizens.



Create a Section-wise Strategy: Understanding the exam format and syllabus is crucial while preparing for any government exam. Having a comprehensive plan for different sections of the paper and strategically interpreting the marking scheme helps students to devise a strategy tailored to the exam. For example, the CTET exam consists of two papers with a total of 150 multiple choice questions each carrying 1 mark and no negative marking. Thus, for this exam students can aim to maximise their attempts while ensuring good accuracy to clear the cut-off.



Improve Accuracy through Practice: Students should concentrate on solving topic wise questions consistently and focus on learning from their mistakes as this approach helps aspirants strengthen their basic concepts . Candidates should identify their weak areas during practice sessions by carefully reviewing their errors. Once these areas are recognized, targeted efforts should be made to strengthen them through focused practice. Consistent improvement in these weaker sections will enhance overall performance, ensuring students are well-prepared to deliver their best on exam day.



Focus on Revision and Mock Tests: In days nearing the exam, you should avoid learning new topics and direct preparation towards reinforcing key concepts through summaries, subject-wise bullet points, and mind maps for quick recall during the exam. Attempting mock tests and full-length practice papers can help in refining accuracy and time management. Just like in singing, there’s daily ‘Riyaaz’, you need to make sure your revision is very thorough.



The Power of Self Belief : Confidence plays a significant role in improving performance, aspirants should stay optimistic and believe in their efforts. Maintaining a composed demeanor and acknowledging the progress made during the preparation journey helps students stay calm and think clearly during the exam. Stress can hinder memory, thus building a positive outlook towards one’s learnings can bolster overall performance and help in clearing the exam.

